Fredericksburg-area health district has third-highest number of Virginia children with COVID-19

The public hasn’t seen Pfizer’s findings on efficacy and side effects—questions of particular interest to parents—but the drug manufacturer reported in a press release that children responded similarly to adults. The difference is the symptoms—typically fatigue and arm soreness—don’t seem to last as long with children, but kids do develop fevers more frequently, he said.

Usually with vaccines, doctors base the dosage on a child’s weight, but that’s not doable when millions of people need shots, Avula said.

“Companies have tried to find the sweet spot where you get the immune response you need and minimize the side effects. For kids, that’s one-third of the adult dosage,” he said.

Parents of 11-year-olds had the most frequently asked question during the Science Museum webinar: Should they get their children vaccinated as soon as possible or wait until the kids turn 12 and qualify for the adult dosage?

Currently, everyone age 12 and older gets the same Pfizer dosage: 30 micrograms in two shots, spaced three weeks apart. Younger children would get 10 micrograms in two shots, also three weeks apart.