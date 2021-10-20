 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg-area health district has third-highest number of Virginia children with COVID-19
Fredericksburg-area health district has third-highest number of Virginia children with COVID-19

Dr. Danny Avula vaccines (copy) (copy)

Dr. Danny Avula says he’s seen kids hospitalized with severe lung disease from COVID–19.

 FILE / DANIEL SANGJIB MIN / TIMES–DISPATCH

During the summertime surge of COVID-19 cases, the Rappahannock Area Health District reported the third-highest number of infections in children statewide, according to state data.

The Virginia Department of Health released a new dashboard on Monday that deals solely with virus cases among children under age 18. It’s available at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-data-insights/cases-among-children.

The dashboard doesn’t provide information by locality, but it does show totals for the 35 health districts in Virginia. In that mix, the RAHD, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, ranks third statewide in pediatric cases from July 16 through Oct. 9.

In that timeframe, 3,042 local children and teens have tested positive for COVID-19. The RAHD total is third behind the Fairfax Health District with 3,381 cases and the Chesterfield Health District, outside Richmond, with 3,116 cases.

Of the 3,042 local kids who got COVID-19, four ended up in the hospital. One child under 10 died locally—a Stafford County child whose death was reported in early July.

While the summertime peaks have slowed somewhat, “we’re still seeing a lot more disease with our kids than we were during any point” of the 19-month pandemic, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator. During a recent webinar with the Science Museum of Virginia, he addressed the status of “Kids & COVID-19” and the upcoming vaccine for younger children.

Dr. Danny Avula explains impact delta variant has had on infections and hospitalizations among children in Virginia.

The highly contagious delta variant—and the reopening of schools—led to more pediatric infections and hospitalizations statewide, Avula said. Virginia’s pediatric hospitals weren’t as overwhelmed with patients as in some other Southern states, but were still impacted, he said.

Avula works as a pediatric hospitalist and pulls overnight shifts at Richmond hospitals several times a month. Early on in the pandemic, he saw the occasional child hospitalized for some other issue, such as appendicitis, test positive for COVID-19 after routine screening. When admitted, the child wasn’t showing any virus symptoms, he said.

“In September, we started to see kids with severe lung disease or in the hospital with pneumonia, requiring oxygen” as a result of COVID infections, he said.

Across Virginia, 946 children and teens under age 18 have been hospitalized, according to state data. An inaccurate number was posted earlier on the new state dashboard but has since been corrected, according to the website.

Even though only a small percentage of children—about 0.1 percent—of those who get COVID will develop serious illnesses, “a small percentage of a bigger number is a bigger number,” Avula said.

COVID-19 infections have impacted classes from the time schools reopened two months ago. In the local health district, 2,512 students and school staff tested positive and 10,305 people have had to quarantine, according to school divisions.

“Thankfully now we’re on the downside of that curve,” Avula said.

Local numbers attest to the trend. This week, about 108 people in the local health district are testing positive for the virus every day, compared to 179 people a month ago. The lower rate is a far cry from July 1, when the RAHD averaged 10 new cases a day over a seven-day period.

Avula stressed in last week’s online session that getting children ages 5–11 vaccinated “is going to be an incredibly important part of our journey beyond COVID,” but he wished the vaccine could have been ready before the delta surge.

Pfizer has submitted research from its clinical trials to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is reviewing the data. The FDA will make a recommendation, then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will rule as well. Avula said both groups might be finished with their reviews by the first week of November, meaning the vaccine could be available for younger children within two weeks.

Questions to Avula from parents focused on the smaller clinical trial for children—a study of 2,200 kids ages 5–11 compared with 30,000 people in the adult trials. However, the adult trials were spread out among people ages 16 to 90, so the number of younger children studied “is actually more than any similar age range” in the larger group, he said.

The public hasn’t seen Pfizer’s findings on efficacy and side effects—questions of particular interest to parents—but the drug manufacturer reported in a press release that children responded similarly to adults. The difference is the symptoms—typically fatigue and arm soreness—don’t seem to last as long with children, but kids do develop fevers more frequently, he said.

Usually with vaccines, doctors base the dosage on a child’s weight, but that’s not doable when millions of people need shots, Avula said.

“Companies have tried to find the sweet spot where you get the immune response you need and minimize the side effects. For kids, that’s one-third of the adult dosage,” he said.

Parents of 11-year-olds had the most frequently asked question during the Science Museum webinar: Should they get their children vaccinated as soon as possible or wait until the kids turn 12 and qualify for the adult dosage?

Currently, everyone age 12 and older gets the same Pfizer dosage: 30 micrograms in two shots, spaced three weeks apart. Younger children would get 10 micrograms in two shots, also three weeks apart.

Avula admitted the issue with 11-year-olds, especially those who’ve had recent growth spurts, falls into a “gray area.” Parents may want to discuss it with their medical providers and wait for a CDC recommendation. However, as the state’s vaccine czar and “given what we’re living through right now ... I would really encourage [everyone] to go and get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Avula said.

The 49-minute session about “Kids & COVID” is available on the Science Museum of Virginia’s YouTube channel.

Staff reporter Adele Uphaus–Conner contributed to this story.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

LOCAL COVID-19 TRENDS

Here are some COVID-19 trends in the Rappahannock Area Health District which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

SCHOOL CASES: Fredericksburg, Caroline and King George have similarly sized school systems and populations, ranging from 26,723 people in King George to 30,887 in Caroline, according to the 2020 Census. But King George schools have had markedly more COVID-19 cases among students and staff. They’ve reported 273 cases so far this year compared to 193 in Caroline and 151 in Fredericksburg.

DEATHS: Caroline has seen twice as many deaths as Fredericksburg or King George. To date, 51 Caroline residents have died compared to 25 in Fredericksburg and 22 in King George. Eleven of Caroline’s 51 deaths—or one of every five—have happened since the delta surge started in July.

VACCINE RATES: King George and Caroline have the lowest vaccination rates in the health district. In King George. 50.5 percent of the population has had at least one dose of vaccine compared to 50.8 percent in Caroline; 52.5 percent in Fredericksburg; 54.3 percent in Stafford; and 55 percent in Spotsylvania.

OTHER FACTORS: Population isn’t the only indicator in determining a death tally. With 140,032 people, Spotsylvania is smaller than Stafford, which has 156,927 residents, but Spotsylvania has reported 145 deaths from COVID-19 compared to 103 in Stafford. Part of the reason is Spotsylvania has more nursing homes. Last year, outbreaks at one facility resulted in at least 21 deaths.

FOURTH WAVE: After vaccines became readily available in April and May, COVID-19 cases dropped until the delta variant took hold. Since July 1, there have been 11,635 new COVID-19 cases in the local health district, resulting in 54 additional deaths. Since the pandemic began, 346 residents of the RAHD have died from the virus as well as 82 people in Culpeper County; 85 in Fauquier County; 52 in Orange County; and 32 in Westmoreland County.

UNWELCOME MILESTONES: This week, the RAHD is poised to hit the 40,000-mark in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, 39,959 people have tested positive since March 2020. Virginia has had 911,321 cases and could hit the million mark by year’s end if current trends continue.

—Cathy Dyson

