Fredericksburg-area health district opens up vaccine eligibility ahead of schedule

In the Rappahannock Area Health District, cases are creeping toward the 25,000-mark. New cases have averaged 72 a day for the last week, more than double the average of 34 new cases a day on March 19. Cases have climbed steadily since that date.

As of Wednesday, there were 42 patients being treated for COVID-19 symptoms in the area’s three local hospitals, and another death was reported: a Black man in his 60s from Stafford County. He was among 255 local residents who have died from the virus since March 2020.

But the most unusual metric is the RAHD’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive cases among all those taken. Health officials generally agree that a rate under 5 percent indicates low community transmission of the disease.

The RAHD’s positivity rate was 9.8 percent on Wednesday, higher than all neighboring districts and the state. Other rates for nearby health districts were:

Rappahannock–Rapidan: 8.4 percent

Three Rivers: 8.6 percent

Prince William: 9.1 percent

Chickahominy (which abuts Caroline): 6.7 percent

Blue Ridge (which abuts Spotsylvania): 3 percent

Virginia: 6.2 percent

“There are so many reasons our district’s case counts and percent positivity metrics have been increasing: COVID fatigue, spring break and new variants,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the Rappahannock Area Health District. “With so many in our communities already vaccinated and the increased supply of vaccines, we all have a reason to be optimistic. But the pandemic is still very real and we cannot let our guard down now.”

