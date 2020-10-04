 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg-area health district reports 33 new COVID-19 cases this weekend
Fredericksburg-area health district reports 33 new COVID-19 cases this weekend

Over the weekend, there were 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 5,409 cases. No new deaths were reported.

The total included 2,187 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,065 in Stafford County; 552 in Fredericksburg; 370 in Caroline County; and 235 in King George County.

The health district’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all tests given, was 5.2 percent for the last seven days, higher than the state average of 4.7 percent.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,223 cases in Culpeper County; 964 in Fauquier County; 343 in Orange County; and 277 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 2,183 new cases and 23 new deaths over the weekend for a cumulative total of 151,870 cases and 3,273 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

