Several years ago, Capri Cook was concerned to hear that two local Black women died after having their babies — then she was even more shocked to learn that fatal outcomes during childbirth are three to four times more likely to happen to Blacks.

"It’s a national crisis, but it’s not being treated as such," Cook said. "What in the world is going on?"

That question is being addressed in many circles, from workers in local health-related agencies to politicians on Capitol Hill.

The Rappahannock Area Health District and Mary Washington Healthcare on Wednesday will present "Birthing Justice," a movie that examines the issue and looks at ways to advocate for Black women.

The film will be shown at the Mayfield Community Center, 311 Glover St. in Fredericksburg and is open to the community. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the movie begins at 6:15 and a panel discussion will follow.

On a national level, Sen. Tim Kaine, D–Virginia, last week reintroduced 13 bills in the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act, aimed at reversing the lethal trend.

"It's unacceptable that the U.S. maternal mortality rate has risen, even though more than 80% of these deaths are preventable," Kaine said in a news release. "We can't ignore this maternal health crisis."

'That is insane'

More American women are dying during childbirth than in any other developed country, and death rates in the U.S. are higher than they've been in decades, according to the World Health Organization and other international groups that track the numbers.

There were 23.8 deaths per 100,000 births in the United States in 2020, according to a chart on The Commonwealth Fund website. The next-highest country, New Zealand, had 13.6 deaths while the country with the lowest rates, the Netherlands, recorded 1.2 deaths per 100,000 births.

America's averages along color lines are even more disturbing. The rate of maternal death per 100,000 births is 18.2 for Hispanics, 19.1 for whites and 55.3 for Blacks, according to The Commonwealth Fund.

“That is insane. That absolutely blew me away," said Alexandra Boatwright, a Stafford County graduate who researched the issue of maternal death for her college thesis last year.

Like Cook, she didn't find many explanations for the disparity, other than skin color, she said in a Free Lance–Star story last year.

"Racism is a key driver of this crisis," she said. "There are so many examples of it, unfortunately, it has pervaded maternal health.”

In her attempt to address the problem, beyond her thesis, Boatwright became a labor and delivery nurse at Mary Washington Hospital last summer.

Likewise, when Cook heard about the local deaths, she checked around to see how many doulas are in the Fredericksburg area. Doulas are trained to work with and advocate for women before, during and after childbirth, and she found a shortage of Black doulas in the region.

She "decided to be the change" and became trained three years ago. As she's accompanied women to labor and delivery rooms, she's regularly had to speak up for those of color when their comments about how they were feeling were dismissed by medical providers.

"They don't take us seriously because they think we want pain medicine, or it's a bias thing," Cook said, adding that women without health insurance "are not treated equally as those with resources."

Cook, who's 32, lives in Richmond and has clients in the Fredericksburg area, tells mothers they are the masters of their own bodies.

"You have the gut instinct about yourself, that something is not right, and when you’re not heard," she said, "that is a recipe for disaster."

'A red flag'

When local officials conducted the 2022 Community Health Assessment, which asked people to name top health-related concerns in the region, racial disparities showed up in the category of births, said Allison Balmes–John. She's spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

But the differences pertained to low birthweights of infants, not necessarily death rates of mothers. In every locality but Caroline, twice as many Black infants had low birthweights as white ones. (Stats are on page 31 of the report, found online at vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock. Search for FY23-FY25 CHA/CHIP.)

A low birthweight is less than 5 pounds, 8 ounces, according to the March of Dimes. While some small babies are healthy, others are at risk of serious problems including development delays.

The most pronounced disparity locally was in Fredericksburg, where 14% of Black babies had low birthweights compared to 6% of white babies, according to the local health assessment.

"This was a red flag for us as to the inequities in maternal and infant health outcomes in our area," Balmes–John said.

As she and Valerie Hopson–Bell, a health equity specialist with the district, looked at ways to address the disparities, they found a lot of evidence-based data on doulas and their work with women. While much of their attention focuses on childbirth itself, a doula's goal is for mom and baby to have "the healthiest, most satisfying experience ever," according to DONA International, which has been training doulas for 25 years.

Last year, Virginia became the fourth state to cover doula services through Medicaid, and as Hopson–Bell talked with health officials, she realized a lot of providers didn't know that.

"If our professionals aren’t aware of that, just think about the folks who could be using the services," she said.

The two decided to bring the film "Birthing Justice" to the Fredericksburg area, both to highlight the racial disparities of maternal deaths and the availability of advocates, who can follow women through the birthing process.

"The unique thing about a doula is that's someone really dedicated to you," Balmes–John said. "It does provide an opportunity for somebody who looks like you and can relate to you to be in the room."

Birth supporters

Birth in Color RVA is a Richmond-based nonprofit that focuses on raising awareness about maternal health and reproductive justice. It has six offices throughout Virginia, including in the Northern Neck, and the nonprofit is working with local agencies to share the film, "Birthing Justice," after it was released earlier this year on PBS.

Birth in Color has already presented screenings in Richmond, Danville and Lynchburg, said Sequoi Phipps–Hawkins, marketing director.

Kenda Sutton–El, the nonprofit's founder, likes to say that “birth work is in our ancestral DNA," and that the modern role of the doula is an extension of a time-honored tradition of women being at the bedside to help other females during the process.

"Birth in Africa and around the world was historically supported by women, and often only women," Phipps–Hawkins said. "For women of color specifically, our ancestors were often birth supporters in some capacity."