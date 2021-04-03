Fredericksburg-area health officials continue vaccine outreach to elderly, special populations

If they learn about residents who are homebound and physically unable to venture out, the district can send out a mobile team through partnerships with fire and rescue workers in every locality. The Rappahannock Area Health District covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

In addition, anyone age 65 and over can call the health district directly to schedule an appointment and bypass registration altogether. The district’s call center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 540/899-4797, option 0.

Two of every three adults age 65 and older in the local health district have been vaccinated, according to RAHD data.

“I know we’ve taken the right approach with trying to remove the barriers [for seniors] because I see the instant relief in their eyes when I say, We have you scheduled for your appointment,” Howard said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rev. Leonard Lacey of the United Faith Christian Ministry in Stafford sees the same.

“The last few weeks have been inspiring and encouraging,” he said, adding that every few days, “someone will call or text me and let me know they got their vaccine. There’s a lot of positivity about it.”