Fredericksburg-area health officials continue vaccine outreach to elderly, special populations

As the state prepares to roll out the vaccine to anyone age 16 and over who wants it starting April 18, local health officials aren’t leaving behind earlier groups who were eligible.
Instead, they’re targeting outreach to specific populations, from neighborhoods of color to communities in remote areas that lack nearby drugstores or doctors’ offices, as well as the age group most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.
“One of our biggest points of outreach has been making sure we get to our seniors,” said Katina Howard, outreach coordinator for the Rappahannock Area Health District.
A lot weren’t able to register through the state’s centralized system (at vaccinate.virginia.gov) because they lacked internet access or skills—or they didn’t want to put their information on a government website, said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator.
To combat those issues, local health district officials have “cut through all of that to go to them directly,” Howard said. They’ve scheduled registration events at apartment complexes or assisted-living facilities for the senior set. There, they’ve signed up those interested in getting vaccinated and arranged rides for those lacking transportation through Healthy Generations Agency on Aging (540/371-3375).
If they learn about residents who are homebound and physically unable to venture out, the district can send out a mobile team through partnerships with fire and rescue workers in every locality. The Rappahannock Area Health District covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
In addition, anyone age 65 and over can call the health district directly to schedule an appointment and bypass registration altogether. The district’s call center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 540/899-4797, option 0.
Two of every three adults age 65 and older in the local health district have been vaccinated, according to RAHD data.
“I know we’ve taken the right approach with trying to remove the barriers [for seniors] because I see the instant relief in their eyes when I say, We have you scheduled for your appointment,” Howard said.
Rev. Leonard Lacey of the United Faith Christian Ministry in Stafford sees the same.
“The last few weeks have been inspiring and encouraging,” he said, adding that every few days, “someone will call or text me and let me know they got their vaccine. There’s a lot of positivity about it.”
As health districts work to comply with a goal issued by President Joe Biden—that 90 percent of Americans have access to a vaccination clinic of some type within 5 miles of their home—officials will rely even more on faith leaders to dispense vaccine information and encouragement.
They’ll also try to get more clinics scheduled at churches. Second Mount Zion Baptist Church in Caroline County—near its border with Hanover County—held the district’s first drive-thru vaccination clinic on March 27. Vaccinators administered 200 doses, including one to a 96-year-old recipient.
“In certain areas, there may not be a lot of other stuff around, but there’s generally always a church nearby,” Howard said. “There may not be a store, you may not be able to get your oil changed, but you will find a church.”
The RAHD also plans in-person events for people to register or schedule appointments. Officials will be at the Long Family Markets, in the commuter lot off Garrisonville Road in North Stafford, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, and at the Dawn branch of the Caroline County library, 1046 Richmond Turnpike, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, will begin vaccinating anyone age 16 and older, starting Monday, but will continue to prioritize the “most at risk and under served,” according to a press release.
The Three Rivers Health District continues to work with more than 20 partners to give out vaccines. Many doses have been distributed through the health care systems in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, and officials also are working with EMS providers to offer smaller vaccination clinics in each locality, said Lisa Laurier, population health manager.
Health districts couldn’t get residents vaccinated without help from government and school officials, hospitals, library workers and volunteers in each locality, Howard said.
“If we didn’t have the community partnering with us,” she said, “this would be like walking up a hill made of chocolate pudding.”
