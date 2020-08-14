Fredericksburg-area health officials, faith leaders discuss safe practices during pandemic

When leaders at Round Hill Baptist Church in King George County started talking last month about resuming services in the building, Rev. Josh Thompson worried what would happen if members didn’t want to wear masks.
“Someone very wise told me we don’t want people in the building if they’re naked,” Thompson said. “So we said, just like we expect you to wear clothes, we expect you to wear masks.”
Thompson was one of about 30 church members who registered for an online session, sponsored by the Rappahannock Area Health District, about precautions worship facilities can take during a pandemic.
“We know that many faith leaders are grappling with difficult decisions about whether or not to reopen their buildings for services,” said Allison Balmes–John, health district spokesperson and the main presenter during the session. “For those hosting in-person events, we would like to provide information on how they can do so safely.”
The Rev. Joseph Henderson of the Family Life Center in Fredericksburg is working with the health district, and he emphasized the important role churches play during the COVID-19 crisis. He encouraged people to contact the health district, at 540/899-4797, with questions about resources or how to conduct services safely.
“If you know seniors who need hand sanitizer or masks, let us know, we’ll try to do that,” Henderson said. “And if you have questions about if [your site] is in compliance, we’re willing to come out and work with you and make sure everything is done in the proper order.”
Rev. Jim Vaught, transitional pastor at Chancellor Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County, said he appreciated “the openness of the health district to be of help any way they can.” After holding online services since March, his church opened its doors to members Aug. 2, and Vaught said everyone complied with recommended guidelines.
“I think the first Sunday, people were so glad to be here they would have followed almost any rule and precaution,” he said.
During the session, presenters outlined measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Masks were first and foremost on the list, and should be worn properly so they cover the nose and mouth, Balmes–John said. Cloth masks should be washed after each use.
Instead of just telling people to keep their distance, officials suggested using tape to mark off the necessary 6 feet of space needed. Church members also can minimize the sharing of worship materials, such as Bibles and hymnals, by either projecting song lyrics or scripture passages on a screen or printing paper handouts.
Rather than passing a collection plate, officials suggested a stationary offering box or encouraging people to use electronic methods to give donations. They stressed the need to clean frequently touched areas, such as door knobs and bathroom faucets, after each service.
If food is served, officials recommended prepacking it so members aren’t touching the same utensils. Likewise, they discouraged handshakes, hugs and attending service if people are having any symptoms. Those include fever, cough and shortness of breath as well as stomach-related problems or even feeling achy, which Balmes–John said some individuals who’ve tested positive recently had experienced.
The Rev. Carl Butler of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Fredericksburg said his church reopened two months ago at 50 percent capacity—and safety measures in addition to what’s prescribed by public health officials. Temperature checks are done on all those attending service, and worship leaders clean the heads of microphones used by those speaking and singing.
Butler said he keeps everybody 6 feet to 12 feet away from the pulpit, and “everyone wears face masks.” Photos on Facebook show congregants, spaced apart on wooden pews, their faces covered with cloth masks, disposable ones or even heavy plastic face shields.
After each service, Butler said members spray the church down with EPA-approved cleaners—the same used after positive virus cases are identified—to be sure everything is sanitized.
The presentation also includes slides of “what we don’t want to happen” locally, Balmes–John said.
Two people with virus symptoms attended services at an Arkansas church in early March, when people were still gathering in confined spaces. At least 35 of the 92 people in attendance got COVID-19, and three of them died, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Another 26 people in the community were infected by contact with the church members, and another death occurred.
In addition, some new research suggests the virus may remain airborne at farther distances and longer than initially believed, Balmes–John said this week. For that reason, public health officials are asking people to wear masks and keep their distance—not do one or the other.
“This is particularly important when in inside spaces for prolonged periods of time, where there is less airflow and ventilation,” she said.
