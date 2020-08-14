Fredericksburg-area health officials, faith leaders discuss safe practices during pandemic

When leaders at Round Hill Baptist Church in King George County started talking last month about resuming services in the building, Rev. Josh Thompson worried what would happen if members didn’t want to wear masks.

“Someone very wise told me we don’t want people in the building if they’re naked,” Thompson said. “So we said, just like we expect you to wear clothes, we expect you to wear masks.”

Thompson was one of about 30 church members who registered for an online session, sponsored by the Rappahannock Area Health District, about precautions worship facilities can take during a pandemic.

“We know that many faith leaders are grappling with difficult decisions about whether or not to reopen their buildings for services,” said Allison Balmes–John, health district spokesperson and the main presenter during the session. “For those hosting in-person events, we would like to provide information on how they can do so safely.”

The Rev. Joseph Henderson of the Family Life Center in Fredericksburg is working with the health district, and he emphasized the important role churches play during the COVID-19 crisis. He encouraged people to contact the health district, at 540/899-4797, with questions about resources or how to conduct services safely.