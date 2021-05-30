Fredericksburg-area health officials optimistic this summer will be 'a whole lot safer'

“Science wins again,” he said. “It’s really a victory for mankind.”

As the world enters its second summer in the midst of a pandemic, half of the U.S. population and 54 percent of all Virginians have received at least one dose. Rates are lower in the Rappahannock Area Health District, where 41 percent of all residents have gotten a shot in the arm.

“We are lagging just a little bit,” McDermott said. “I do wish more were vaccinated.”

All along, health officials have suggested that about 75 percent of the population needs to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity—or what Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, has started calling “community immunity” from the virus.

Older residents enthusiastically signed up for shots as soon as they were available—resulting in about 80 percent of the 65-plus population being vaccinated locally and nationwide—but younger residents haven’t been nearly as eager.

Still, cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined dramatically. Just last month, Virginia regularly reported more than 1,200 new cases a day. Twice since last Sunday, new case numbers totaled under 240 per day.