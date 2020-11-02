 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg area health officials report 25 new COVID-19 cases
Fredericksburg area health officials report 25 new COVID-19 cases

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for an overall total of 6,325 cases.

That included 2,518 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,464 in Stafford County; 600 in Fredericksburg; 451 in Caroline County; and 292 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,410 cases in Culpeper County; 1,129 in Fauquier County; 430 in Orange County; and 353 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 1,026 new cases and three new deaths on Monday for a cumulative total of 183,418 cases and 3,658 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

