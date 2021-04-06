Fredericksburg-area hospitals begin vaccinating inpatients

Mary Washington Healthcare has vaccinated thousands of residents who’ve come through the Fick Conference Center.
On Tuesday, it started offering the shots to its hospitalized patients.
Several factors led to the decision, especially having access to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of the system that includes Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
The move also is part of the health care system’s goal to protect people most vulnerable to the virus and “those in a hospital for any reason are at higher risk,” Newman said.
Vaccines will be given to patients before they go home. Those age 18 and over who have been admitted to the hospital are eligible, not people who’ve had outpatient procedures or come through the emergency room. There’s not enough of the one-dose vaccine available at this point, said Newman, who estimated about 20 patients a day would be vaccinated.
The limited supply is what’s keeping other hospitals in the state from offering vaccines to patients as they’re being released, said Julian Walker, vice president of communications with the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
Last week, the state allocated about 2,000 Johnson & Johnson doses for patients being discharged, he said. To put that in perspective, Virginia’s 83 acute hospitals release about 2,200 patients each day.
Officials at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center are working on a plan to vaccinate eligible inpatients as soon as possible, said Chief Executive Officer David McKnight. The hospital already has been giving second vaccine doses to patients who were due for them while hospitalized.
The hospitals plan to offer the vaccines to those interested unless they have a known history of a severe allergic reaction, they have COVID-19 or have already gotten one dose of a two-shot vaccine, or they’ve had other vaccines within two weeks for conditions such as shingles, flu or pneumonia. Also, those who’ve received an infusion of antibodies to limit the severity of a COVID-19 infection can’t be vaccinated within 90 days of the treatment, Newman said.
The issue of unvaccinated patients leaving hospitals and entering long-term care facilities—and possibly causing COVID-19 outbreaks there—was raised this week, both by a local nursing home administrator and a spokesperson for a national group. In the last nine days, four of the eight deaths reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District occurred at the Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation Center.
When asked about the levels of vaccination in the building, Administrator Jenna Cracknell said 99 percent of residents and 91 percent of staff members had been vaccinated. She said the facility was “seeing cases in unvaccinated patients we have admitted from the hospitals.”
New patients come into nursing homes all the time and “so the population remains fluid,” stated the RAHD. Changes in the population, and admitting unvaccinated individuals are some of the reasons cases and deaths have continued at long-term care facilities, said Cristina Crawford, a public affairs manager with the American Health Care Association.
Newman said he was concerned about the opposite happening. He feared patients would leave the hospital and go to skilled nursing centers for the needed rehabilitation—and get infected with COVID-19 while there.
