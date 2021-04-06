Fredericksburg-area hospitals begin vaccinating inpatients

Officials at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center are working on a plan to vaccinate eligible inpatients as soon as possible, said Chief Executive Officer David McKnight. The hospital already has been giving second vaccine doses to patients who were due for them while hospitalized.

The hospitals plan to offer the vaccines to those interested unless they have a known history of a severe allergic reaction, they have COVID-19 or have already gotten one dose of a two-shot vaccine, or they’ve had other vaccines within two weeks for conditions such as shingles, flu or pneumonia. Also, those who’ve received an infusion of antibodies to limit the severity of a COVID-19 infection can’t be vaccinated within 90 days of the treatment, Newman said.

The issue of unvaccinated patients leaving hospitals and entering long-term care facilities—and possibly causing COVID-19 outbreaks there—was raised this week, both by a local nursing home administrator and a spokesperson for a national group. In the last nine days, four of the eight deaths reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District occurred at the Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation Center.