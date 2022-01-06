Fredericksburg-area hospitals 'being overwhelmed' with COVID patients

At Spotsylvania, Matish stressed that vaccination, including boosters for those eligible, is the most effective protection against the virus.

Regular charts on MWHC’s website show the number of hospitalized patients and how many are vaccinated and unvaccinated. When the charts began in the fall, the overwhelming majority of people in the hospital had not been inoculated, but that has changed as the highly contagious omicron variant has spread to more people.

Vaccines are designed to reduce the severity of the disease, and McDermott said those who are vaccinated and boosted hopefully have milder cases. Newman said the unvaccinated do tend to “have worse outcomes, the highest rates of death and the highest rates of ending up in intensive care.” He said while individual cases vary, depending on a person’s underlying conditions, “there’s no question the unvaccinated are faring far, far worse than the vaccinated.”

However, he provided words of caution, especially for people who are vaccinated and have significant risk factors—and simply being age 65 and over is a factor.

“Don’t assume you’re bulletproof and go out without a high-quality mask or think, I was vaccinated 9 months ago, I’m going to be fine,” Newman said. “It’s true [omicron] does appear to be a little less severe in whole, but since it’s so much more contagious and four- and five-fold as many people are getting sick, our health system is getting overwhelmed worse than any other time during the pandemic. So please be safe and don’t assume because you’re wearing a mask or you’re vaccinated that you’re safe because it’s not true.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.