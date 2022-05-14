Fredericksburg-area hospitals, facilities earn top grades

Hospitals and care facilities in the Fredericksburg area have earned top grades from groups that compare safety measurements or clinical performance—or are expanding their care to certain groups to higher levels.

Here’s a look at recent announcements:

Mary Washington Hospital is one of the top three joint replacement centers in Virginia, according to a new analysis from Healthgrades, which connects consumers, physicians and health systems. The hospital also received the “Joint Replacement Excellence Award” for the sixth consecutive year.

Healthgrades evaluated almost 4,500 hospitals nationwide and focused on eight key specialties, including chronic, urgent and planned clinical areas. Those ranked top in their state provide patients “with measurable superior clinical outcomes,” according to a press release. And, their patients have on average a 61% lower risk of experiencing complications while in the hospital, according to data from 2018–20.

All 13 HCA Virginia health System hospitals, including Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, received an “A” in the spring Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report. The study, done by The Leapfrog Group, evaluated more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide and only 33% of them earned top grades for meeting the industry’s highest standards, stated a press release.

The grade is based on the way the hospital prevents medical harms and errors to patients. Grades are posted twice a year, in the spring and fall.

The Family Birthplace at Stafford Hospital’s newborn care has been expanded to a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. With the expansion, the hospital is able to care for babies born up to seven weeks prematurely.

With six beds, Stafford Hospital’s Level II NICU provides care for babies who are born early, have lower than average birth weight, feeding difficulties, infections or mild breathing problems. It is staffed by board-certified physicians in partnership with Children’s National Hospital. The pediatric hospitalists also consult with neonatologists at Mary Washington Hospital’s Level III NICU.

Commonwealth Senior Living at Fredericksburg and Commonwealth Senior Living at Stafford are among 18 communities nationwide to receive the “Best Senior Living” rating by U.S. News & World Report.

It surveyed more than 3,000 independent, assisted living and memory care communities nationwide and asked residents and family members to rate their experience on various factors including the kindness of staff; variety of activities; food and dining; transportation provided for doctor appointments or shopping; and on-site caregiving.

