Fredericksburg-area hospitals paint grim picture of COVID-19 infections

Look at the explosion of breakthrough cases in the last month. As of Aug. 13, the Virginia Department of Health reported 4,056 vaccinated people statewide had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of that number, 233 were hospitalized and 52 died.

Four weeks later, on Sept. 10, there were 20,134 cases among vaccinated people. Of that total, 827 were hospitalized and 184 died.

Nancy Moore of Fredericksburg is one of the recent breakthrough cases. She developed a slight cough and tightness in her chest in late August, then contacted her doctor, who suggested a COVID test. When it came back positive, officials at the Mary Washington Urgent Care in Stafford County said that because of her age—she’s 82—she should have an infusion of monoclonal antibodies.

The antibodies help a person’s immune system attack the virus and clear it from the body, but they have to be given within three days of a positive test and within 10 days of initial exposure, Newman said last year.