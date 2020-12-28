Fredericksburg-area hospitals request any show of gratitude for fatigued frontline workers

“It has been nine months of fighting, and we are all tired and ready for this to be over,” said Jael Cooper, marketing director at Spotsylvania Regional. She hoped others would keep their lights on as the holiday displays “provide a positive, emotional boost to everyone who sees them, and in this challenging year, these lights have become a sign of normalcy and hope.”

She added: “These lights will express your support—and it will remind all of us that hope has arrived, even in this darkest month of the year.

Local hospital workers are feeling the strain of caring for a record number of patients with COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, Stafford Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital, which has treated the bulk of local virus patients, had 78 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The health-care system started raising the alarm about growing numbers last month, when it was seeing 60 COVID-19 patients a day, which was twice as many as during earlier peaks.

New cases being reported by the state have slowed somewhat in recent days, presumably because of a lack of testing and reporting over the Christmas holiday. Still, the number of people reported to have tested positive last week was higher than at any time during the pandemic, according to Virginia Department of Health data.