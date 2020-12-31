Fredericksburg-area hospitals restricting visitors because of increasing virus cases

All three hospitals in the Fredericksburg area are restricting visitors as COVID-19 cases—and hospitalizations—continue to set records.
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center put the restrictions in place on Monday, and Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital started them with the new year.
“With the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases in our community and under our care in our hospitals and facilities, it is in the best interest for the safety of our staff, providers, and patients to restrict visitation at this time,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer for Mary Washington Healthcare.
There are exceptions. At all three hospitals, one caregiver or support person is allowed for pediatric patients, mothers in labor and those who are disabled or need an advocate to make health care decisions for them.
Patients approaching end of life are allowed one visitor at Spotsylvania Regional.
At Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital, “compassionate care visits” for end-of-life patients or those who’ve had a significant change in health may be approved by the patient’s care team. The two facilities also are allowing clergy to make brief visits with approval by the pastoral care department.
The tighter restrictions come as more than 90 patients are being treated for virus symptoms at all three facilities. That’s about three times the number of hospitalizations during peaks this spring, according to hospital officials and state data.
Mary Washington Healthcare and Spotsylvania Regional announced plans in December to create additional space for virus patients. But as they’ve made room for more COVID-19 beds—during a time of the year when hospitals tend to see more patients anyway—officials have stressed the key factor is not room or equipment.
It’s the people who are specially trained to provide care.
“We already are seeing a scarcity of doctors and nurses in our area, especially ICU nurses,” said Dr. Rohit Goyal, medical director of Mary Washington’s ICU. He had provided some comments about his experience for a Free Lance–Star story, running Sunday, on frontline workers. “If we continue this pathway, we will not have enough ICU beds and physicians and nurses to treat so many patients. This is scary.”
The new restrictions come as 311 additional residents in the Fredericksburg area tested positive for the virus, as of Thursday. The number is just shy of the record of 313 new daily cases, set Dec. 21.
Another area death also was reported, pushing the death count in the Rappahannock Area Health District to 119 people. A King George County woman, white and age 80-plus, was the latest fatality.
Across Virginia, another 5,239 people tested positive on Thursday—the first time the daily total broke the 5,000 mark. The state also ended with year with more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19; the total was 5,092 fatalities, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Health officials stressed the need for people to stay home and avoid spending time with anyone outside their immediate households. Case numbers have been on the rise after a temporary lull immediately after Christmas, and based on those numbers, hospitalizations and the increased local demand at free testing clinics, “it looks as though we may be beginning to see the effects of social gatherings over the holidays,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district.
“Our hospitals are already strained, and we all need to do our part to help our health care heroes, and one another, by staying home as much as possible,” she added.
Those experiencing symptoms who don’t know where to seek care can call the 24-hour Mary Washington Healthcare free triage line at 540/741-1000.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425