Fredericksburg-area hospitals seeing 'alarming' increase in COVID-19 patients

The two hospitals had 39 COVID-19 patients on Thursday and 38 on Friday. Along with other people hospitalized this time of year—some with chronic conditions that weren’t addressed earlier because people were afraid to go to the hospital—MWHC’s facilities are at capacity, McDermott said.

At Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, health-care workers are seeing more cases, but they’re not extreme enough to warrant hospitalization, said CEO David McKnight. Instead, people show up with symptoms that suggest a sinus infection—sore throats and headache—and are surprised to learn they have COVID-19.

Their cases may not make them any sicker than if they had a sinus infection, “but the problem is, they’re carrying the virus,” McKnight said.

There’s also the notion that only elderly patients who get COVID-19 end up in the hospital, said Lisa Henry, MWHC’s marketing director. Statistics say otherwise.

Elderly patients do suffer the most fatalities from the respiratory illness. Since the pandemic began, there have been 96 deaths from COVID-19 in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Of those fatalities, 84 were age 60 and over.