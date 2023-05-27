Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Public outcry for police reform boiled over after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

Protests broke out around the country, including in the Fredericksburg region. Local businessman Vernon Green led a peaceful demonstration at Stafford Marketplace on June 1 of that year.

“It’s out of balance,” said Green, who is Black. “Look at the police force, there are few minorities in leadership, and teachers, what are our hiring practices to ensure we have minorities in these positions?”

In Fredericksburg, protesters were met by tear gas on two separate occasions in 2020. As a result, city police underwent an independent review to examine the handling of those protests. In the aftermath, 64 of the report’s 66 recommendations to improve the force were implemented.

“I know the FPD is better prepared than ever to support our community’s First Amendment rights while also assuring the safety of our residents, our business owners, our employees and our visitors,” Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton said in August 2021.

Local governments and law enforcement agencies responded to public demand for residents to provide input about area departments by forming or bolstering citizen diversity advisory coalitions. These groups aim to allow opportunities for residents to air concerns without fear of reprisal.

“They are the middle person between our office and the community,” said Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Major Troy Skebo.

Other efforts kicked off, too, such as the formation of the Stafford Sheriff’s Community Engagement Unit, whose 16 deputies participate regularly in community events such as “Badges and BBQ” or “Coffee With a Cop” at local businesses.

“Our boots are on the ground, building that trust within our community so that they can come to us,” said Stafford Deputy Sgt. Carol Burgess. “And that’s what we want people to be able to do.”

Fredericksburg Police officials said they expanded the department’s community outreach efforts and the role of its Citizens Advisory Panel, and Chief Layton continues to meet monthly with city residents. Additionally, two full-time school resource officers were added to city schools and two additional SRO positions are waiting to be filled.

“The relationship has been revitalized and strengthened,” said city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris. “There’s a really good synergy between schools and the police department right now.”

But getting qualified new officers to fill vacancies on police forces seems to be a challenge many agencies are facing, regardless of the race or gender of the applicant.

“Who wants to put their life on the line for the amount of money that they get?” asked retired Virginia State Police Officer Leonard Lacey. “It’s pretty much like a minister’s job: they’re called to this and they feel led to serve the community.”

Skebo said public scrutiny of law enforcement officers across the county in the wake of Floyd’s killing has made recruiting efforts more difficult. In March, Spotsylvania’s force comprised 214 white personnel, 23 Black personnel and 12 other minorities. Thirty-five members of the force are women.

“The number of applicants that we were used to seeing has depleted tremendously,” Skebo said. “We’re not getting the number of applicants, we’re not getting the quality of applicants.”

Pay is another factor to consider for a job that puts officers in danger. Locally, a basic recruit officer right out of the academy earns $50,347 a year in Spotsylvania, while the same new deputy in Stafford County makes $58,997.

“We’re forced to be very competitive with surrounding and Northern Virginia pay and it’s becoming harder and harder,” Skebo said.

Adding to recruiters’ challenges is another glaring statistic across law enforcement agencies: the number of white officers serving behind a badge disproportionately exceeds the number of Black officers, while too few non-white officers find themselves in top positions. A similar model is evident even at the federal level, where 136,815 full-time law enforcement officers in 90 agencies are 61% are white, 21% are Hispanic and just 10% are Black, according to a U.S. Department of Justice report from last fall.

Lacey serves on Stafford County’s Diversity Advisory Coalition, Stafford’s NAACP and as a chaplain with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, and is also a local pastor. He said although law enforcement agencies will say they are doing their best to hire more people of color and hire more women, the reality may be that those people, and fewer people, are applying for the job.

“Many in the public see it as negative: Nothing changed in law enforcement, pretty much all law enforcement is bad,” Lacey said. “So the amount of pay versus putting your life on the line and what’s expected, it has made recruitment a little bit more difficult.”

In Stafford County, where about 57% of the population is white, there are only 19 Black officers on a force of 213. Although not a recruiter, Burgess said she’s working to improve that number, especially for women.

“My goal is to try to get more minorities in there, especially Black females,” said Burgess. “That’s my personal push.”

Burgess, who is Black and has been on the force for about 20 years, said Stafford’s officer breakdown by race is similar to Arlington, where her husband works as a county deputy and was recently promoted to major.

“That’s something huge,” Burgess said. “He’s the only Black major in that agency.”

In Fredericksburg in March, there were 78 sworn officers, of which 54 were white and 13 were Black. Police spokeswoman Morris said 110 people signed up to take the test last year to become city officers, but only just over one-third of those applicants succeeded at taking a new job.

“Forty people didn’t show up for testing and 70 people participated,” Morris said. “Of those 70 people that tested, only 37 individuals passed and moved forward.”

Morris said of that group that moved forward, 12 applicants took jobs with the city police force and the makeup of that new group was 29% Black, 25% Hispanic and 20% white.

In fall 2021, several Stafford County deputies appeared in “The Thin Black Line,” an 80-minute documentary that shows what some Black law enforcement officers face while serving on the streets.

Stafford Deputy John Harrod, who appears in the documentary, said he lost the majority of his friends and has been shunned by some family members because he chose law enforcement as a career.

“They don’t understand that I don’t stand for injustice, either,” Harrod said. “I don’t stand for racism, either. I don’t stand for police brutality, either.”