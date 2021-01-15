Fredericksburg-area ministers come together to bridge racial divisions

As protests emerged throughout the nation last year following the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers in May, many wondered aloud if church leaders were doing enough in the communities they serve.
Carl Armstrong, assistant pastor of Spirit of Truth Deliverance Church in Dumfries and founder of Heart 4 the Community Initiative, said he was weeping as old wounds were opened and he questioned “Where are my Caucasian brothers and sisters who are leaders in the church?”
“I was breaking because church as usual was becoming very distasteful,” Armstrong said. “I saw the kingdom being inefficient and some of our leaders in gross error.”
Armstrong wasn’t the only pastor alarmed.
Monica Gary of New Wine Community Church in Stafford County said the civil unrest in 2020 made her bitter and “it was difficult to bear the weight” of what was going on.
Armstrong, Gary and several others have taken on the challenge of fostering racial harmony in the Fredericksburg area through a group of multi-racial, multi-denomination ministry leaders called Undivided Fredericksburg.
The group meets virtually every Thursday morning and holds candid conversations about race and other societal ills such as sexism and classism as they share their experiences without judgment.
“We really need one another and if we don’t tackle those ‘isms’ then we don’t have that blessing of relationship and that fullness of wisdom from God that only comes through all of us listening to one another,” Gary said. “What He has to say and the way that He’s saying it through each of us is so important.”
The Undivided initiative gained momentum during the summer when Stafford County resident Gary Holland and Fredericksburg resident Jed Robyn met at a rally. Holland is the assistant pastor of Word of Faith Christian Fellowship Church in Dumfries and Robyn is the founder of Pilgrim Way Ministries.
Robyn, who is white, said he could tell that Holland, a Black man, was struggling with the enormity of the protest movement and what was occurring around the nation.
Holland and Robyn formed a bond and then arranged for 30 ministry leaders to meet up. At a later gathering, Robyn was introduced to the Undivided curriculum. The outline of the movement created by the North American Mission Board calls for ministry leaders to have gracious, biblical conversations about race.
The pastors watched videos for several weeks, followed by open discussions. Robyn said the goal of the curriculum is “to walk churches through racial reconciliation as a topic.”
Holland said since the group began meeting he’s learned to better understand other perspectives.
Bishop Leonard Lacey, who leads United Faith Christian Ministry in Stafford, said it has been refreshing to have a panel that discusses issues without attempting to scold, chastise or change one’s mind.
Apostle Temaki Carr, founder and CEO of Loving the Nations ministry in Fredericksburg, said it is time for church leaders to step to the forefront on the issue of social injustice.
“When there are catastrophic things that are happening all around and the church remains in a building and wants to continue doing the same thing and not address emergencies and allow people whose heart may not be conditioned to hear from the Lord to lead the way, then we either have to put up or we have to shut up,” Carr said.
The Undivided group has bonded so much that they’ve continued to meet weekly after the curriculum was completed. Their goal is to share what they’ve learned about one another with their churches and the community.
Holland said there are liberal and conservative voices in the group and each are allowed to freely express their views.
The group is participating in a Pray on MLK prayer event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That event will be held at Freedom Society at 1015 Caroline St. in Fredericksburg from 7-9 p.m. Monday . Space is limited to 10 to 15 people because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also be streamed online.
Pray on MLK is being hosted by Civil Righteousness. Robyn and his wife Nicole serve as regional directors of that group, which aims to equip the church to engage in racial reconciliation, systemic racial injustice and biblical restorative justice.
Gary said she prayed for groups such as Civil Righteousness and Undivided to be established in the area as she realized racial reconciliation wasn’t being discussed in many churches.
“It’s been really beautiful to witness and be a part of,” Gary said. “It really is a miracle to me that this is happening. I’ve been praying for something like this for years.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526