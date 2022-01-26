Fredericksburg Area Museum documents among Top 10 endangered artifacts

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The early 19th-century medical diplomas of two Fredericksburg physicians are among historical items deemed “endangered” by the Virginia Association of Museums.
Dr. James Carmichael was the first of four generations of Carmichael physicians to practice medicine in Fredericksburg. Their practice, Carmichael & Sons, was located in a detached brick building at the family’s residence on Hanover Street, which still exists today.
The documents, housed at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, are the medical diplomas of Carmichael’s son, Dr. George Carmichael (dated 1817), and grandson, Dr. Spotswood Carmichael (dated 1852).
“The ... diplomas are true works of art and symbolize the impact of the care he and his sons provided to the Fredericksburg area community,” the Virginia Association of Museums website states.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the organization’s Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program, according to its website. Representatives from partner organizations, such as the Library of Virginia, Preservation Virginia, Virginia Conservation Association and Virginia Department of Historic Resources review nominations and select the items they deem most in need of conservation. The list is publicized, and the artifact that receives the most votes will receive $2,000 in conservation funding.
The public is invited to vote online at vamuseums.org. Thursday, Jan. 27, is the last day for voting.
Should the diplomas be properly conserved, the museum will display them with other supporting documents and objects to interpret the history of medicine and education in the community, according to the Virginia Association of Museums.
The other artifacts on the list include a Bridgewater College WWII service honor board; a photograph of the Natural Bridge and Jefferson family cabin; a photograph titled “Negro Building, Jamestown Exposition 1907”; a 1930s manure spreader; a ledger containing transactions from what was once the largest gristmill in Loudoun County; an oil painting of Lewis Nusbaum, an early member of Ohef Sholom Temple in Norfolk; a watercolor of Patrick Henry’s last home near the town of Brookneal; an ancient cat skeleton at the Virginia Museum of Natural History; and a Preston and Olin Institute steamer trunk from the birth year of Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College.