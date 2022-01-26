Fredericksburg Area Museum documents among Top 10 endangered artifacts

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The early 19th-century medical diplomas of two Fredericksburg physicians are among historical items deemed “endangered” by the Virginia Association of Museums.

Dr. James Carmichael was the first of four generations of Carmichael physicians to practice medicine in Fredericksburg. Their practice, Carmichael & Sons, was located in a detached brick building at the family’s residence on Hanover Street, which still exists today.

The documents, housed at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, are the medical diplomas of Carmichael’s son, Dr. George Carmichael (dated 1817), and grandson, Dr. Spotswood Carmichael (dated 1852).

“The ... diplomas are true works of art and symbolize the impact of the care he and his sons provided to the Fredericksburg area community,” the Virginia Association of Museums website states.