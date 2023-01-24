Fredericksburg Area Museum executive director Sara Poore to step down

Sara Poore, president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Area Museum, is stepping away from her position, the museum's board announced this week.

"We know we speak for the entire FAM family and community when we say we will miss [Poore's] leadership, dedication, and expertise that has served us so well," board chair Rhonda Fried and treasurer Kathy Roscoe wrote in a press release issued Monday.

The board has selected Good Insight, a search firm that focuses on nonprofit leadership in the fields of arts, culture, education, social service and environment, to conduct the search for Poore's replacement.

"The board was drawn to Good Insight’s broad experience and understanding of FAM’s needs, as well as their deep commitment to advancing equitable hiring practices and anti-racist principles in their search work," Fried and Roscoe said in the press release.

Poore worked for FAM as its first director of education and programs from 2007 to 2011. In 2016, she returned as president and CEO and led the museum through its move back to the historic town hall and market house building.

She "assembled an incredible staff, stewarded popular and impactful exhibitions and programs, garnered strong foundation support, and established solid relationships with our city and community partners," board members wrote in the press release.

Poore will stay with the museum in a part-time capacity until her replacement is hired, which the board hopes will happen this summer.

Claire Huschle is leading the search process for Good Insight. She can be reached by email at claire@good-insight.org.