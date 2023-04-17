The Fredericksburg Area Museum is accepting applications for the Black Arts Festival to be held later this summer.

"Fredericksburg Area Black Arts Festival–Revisited" will take place June 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will recognize the legacy of Harambe 360, an arts organization founded in the 1970s by Clarence Todd with the goal of helping Black artists and performers gain exposure in the community.

Harambe 360 hosted the first Black Arts Festival in the mid-1970s. This year's revival is being presented along with the exhibit "Seen: Viewing the Work of African American Artists of Fredericksburg," which is currently on display at the museum.

Artists and performers from Planning District 16 — Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George — are encouraged to apply to participate in this year's festival.

Participating artists will also have their work shown at LibertyTown Arts Workshop and at the Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts in October.

To apply, visit the Fredericksburg Area Museum's website at famva.org or email Sarah Ernst, curator of collections and exhibitions, at sernst@famva.org.