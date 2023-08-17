Admission to the Fredericksburg Area Museum will be free for all visitors for the month of September — step one in a goal to offer permanent free admission beginning next year.

"We hope to be able to open permanently for free," said Sam McKelvey, the museum's president and CEO. "This month will give us a sense of what we need to do internally to enable that."

McKelvey, who replaced prior president and CEO Sarah Poore in June, said he envisions the museum as a public space that brings people together and facilitates conversations about Fredericksburg's past, present and future.

"My feeling is that we should be more like a library, which has an open-door concept," McKelvey said. "Our goal is to not have a barrier."

He said that on one of his first days at FAM, he encountered a man and child who wanted to visit.

"They asked if it was free and we had to tell them there is a cost," McKelvey recalled. "The child was asking, 'Can we do it, Dad?' and the man had to tell her, 'I can't today.'

This is not what we should be doing."

McKelvey said that a visit to the Kilmarnock Museum, which offers free admission, gave him an idea of what a fee-free FAM might be like.

"The curator comes out and has coffee with the visitors and has conversations about the town's history," he said. "Those kinds of conversations can really bind a community."

He said Fredericksburg needs those kinds of conversations and that FAM is "the right place" in which to have them.

FAM currently offers free admission every Monday. Curator Gaila Sims said Mondays are the busiest days for visitation and the best days for museum staff.

"I'm excited to see what that feels like every day," she said. "Part of my practice is making sure people feel comfortable in museums. Some people do not. I want everyone to feel that this is your space."

McKelvey came to FAM from the Menokin Foundation, where admission to the Visitor's Center is free. He said he began talking with FAM staff — which includes five full-time and two part-time employees — and the Board of Trustees about free admission soon after arriving and found everyone to be "very amenable."

"They had been thinking about this," he said.

Admission now is $5 per person over the age of 10 and the museum generates about $20,000 through admission fees each year, McKelvey said.

FAM is also supported by donations and by the City of Fredericksburg, which contributed $155,975 for the current fiscal year.

McKelvey said he believes the museum could replace the $20,000 from admissions with donations from the community.

He said City Manager Tim Baroody is fully supportive of FAM's plans to go fee-free.

"The city supports us financially and in every other way," McKelvey said. "This is a product of that support. And we believe we can do our part to generate tourism for the city."

Another benefit to free admission is that it makes the auction block fully accessible to anyone who wishes to visit it.

The stone block was associated with the sale and hiring of enslaved people and sat at the corner of William and Charles streets in Fredericksburg for more than 170 years. It was removed on June 5, 2020, during downtown protests following George Floyd’s murder and is now housed at FAM, where it is the centerpiece of the exhibit "A Monumental Weight."

"This public, highly charged, sad piece of history has been put behind a wall," McKelvey said. "(Offering free admission to the museum) removes that problem."

FAM is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except for Wednesday. For more information, visit famva.org.