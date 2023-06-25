Homeownership is one of the best ways to create generational wealth, but homeownership rates have been consistently lower for minority and low-income populations for decades.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the homeownership rate for white families in the first quarter of 2023 was 74%, compared to 46% for Black families, 50% for Hispanic families and 53% for households making less than the median family income.

Sharon Glover, a 30-year veteran of the mortgage business and the founder of Faith Housing Coalition — a local nonprofit that works to provide affordable housing opportunities to the underserved and low to moderate income families — said there are plenty of reasons for this disparity in homeownership rates.

"There is definitely a fear (of being taken advantage of)," Glover said. "There's a lack of financial literacy. And there are generational situations. People see only one way of doing things. There needs to be someone in the family to step up and say, 'Things can be different.'"

In an effort to "start to bridge the gap," Glover wanted to organize a housing expo geared toward the underserved population.

The inaugural event was held Saturday at James Monroe High School and featured mortgage lenders, Realtors, brokers, fair housing advocates and representatives from other community organizations that provide services to the elderly, disabled and low-income populations.

"We want people to see that we are here for them," Glover said. "We want them to ask questions and feel comfortable asking questions. We want them to be able to put a face to a name."

The event was so important to Glover that she hit the pavement to hand out flyers at local churches, stores and in neighborhoods, as well as with the area Chamber of Commerce and economic development authorities.

In addition to the information tables, the expo also featured 1-hour classes on the home-buying process presented by Realtors, brokers and home inspectors.

Broker Lori Bonnell presented one of the classes and said Saturday's event was "really important."

"Lack of knowledge is the biggest barrier to homeownership," she said. "This is a really important event to answer the questions people think are stupid. There is never a stupid question."

Bonnell said that it will help prospective buyers to know there are real people living in their community who can work with them the process.

Real estate agent Joe Bernard and his wife, loan originator Deneen Bernard, are two of those people. They were at the expo representing Homes for Heroes, a nationwide network of real estate agents and mortgage specialists that work to make homeownership possible for first responders, health care workers, educators, law enforcement officers and military service members.

Bernard said he donates the commission he earns from each sale to Homes for Heroes, which then provides 75% of that back to the buyer to use as a downpayment, pay closing costs or put into savings. His wife works with buyers to negotiate fair mortgage loans.

"Because how they get you is the fees," Bernard said. "This is about giving back to those who give to us."

Patricia Dinkens with Samson Properties and Quincy Bruce with Movement Mortgage were another Realtor-lender team attending the expo.

"Homeownership generates legacy, wealth and stability," Dinkens said. "We can help you stop paying rent to the landlord."

Other presenters and groups that attended the expo were Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, a civil rights organization promoting diversity in homeownership; Leroy Adkins, who works in energy assistance outreach for Dominion Energy; the husband-and-wife team behind Home Run Transportation, a nonemergency medical transportation company for seniors and the disabled; Legal Aid Works; Senior Medicare Patrol; and CERVE of Caroline County, which provides emergency relief to residents.