Fredericksburg-area officials part of global climate discussions

A group of local residents will take part in global virtual discussions on climate change this weekend.

During a 24-hour period, the Climate Reality Project is hosting virtual presentations all over the world.

The Climate Reality Project, led by former Vice President Al Gore and the nonprofit’s President and CEO Ken Berlin, is pushing for “urgent” action on climate problems. According to the release, Gore and members of “Climate Reality’s network of more than 27,000 Climate Reality Leaders from 169 countries will lead digital discussions and presentations in communities across the globe, sharing updated, personalized versions of the presentation first made famous by the Academy Award-winning documentary, ‘An Inconvenient Truth.’ ”

On Sunday at 2 p.m., Julie Kay of Fossil-Free Fredericksburg will host a presentation as part of the “24 Hours of Reality” discussions. Kay said in a news release that the discussions will allow people across the globe to “learn how climate change, COVID-19, and structural racism intersect and shape the present moment” and find “solutions for solving the climate and justice crises together to create a truly equitable and sustainable future for all.”