Fredericksburg-area officials support federal bill to help domestic violence victims

Stafford County’s lead prosecutor is part of a public push for Congress to revive a federal law that helps protect victims of domestic violence.

Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen was on Capitol Hill last week fighting to call for approval of the 2022 Violence Against Women Act. First enacted in 1994, the act expired in 2018 after lawmakers failed to renew it.

Olsen said domestic violence cases boil down to one individual exercising their power over another. He said victims need to know they have powerful allies in law-enforcement and community organizations.

“[Abusers are] able to exercise that power because the victim feels worthless, or made to feel she doesn’t count, or there’ s nobody out there to help her,” Olsen said. “The biggest message that can be gotten through is: There are resources out there.

“The 2022 Violence Against Women Act takes important steps to ensure that power is not placed back in the hands of the abuser, but instead empowers victims to take back control of their lives,” he said.

President Joe Biden released a statement supporting passage of the act last Wednesday, urging Congress to approve the bill and send it to him for a signature “without delay.” He said its passage will expand prevention efforts and protections for survivors, provide increased resources and training for law enforcement and the judicial system, strengthen rape prevention and education efforts, support rape crisis centers, improve the training of sexual assault forensic examiners and broaden access to legal services for all survivors.

Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Dianne Feinstein of California and Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said they were ready to move the legislation forward.

“We need to get this over the finish line and we will,” said Ernst.

Durbin told his colleagues it will take time, but Democrats are also committed to getting the bill approved.

“It won’t be next week,” Durbin said. “We want to get this right … I know Senator [Charles] Schumer is tuned-in, he wants to call this as quickly as we can.”

Olsen said over the lifetime of the act, it has been instrumental in not only funding law enforcement and prosecutors in domestic violence cases, but it has also helps fund regional organizations such as Empowerhouse. Created as the Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence in 1977, Empowerhouse has spent the past 45 years providing confidential help for victims of domestic violence in Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline.

Empowerhouse President Kathy Anderson said the federal legislation creates more “sensitive, better and improved responses” for survivors of domestic violence.

“It’s imperative that these resources not only continue, but they are enhanced, because everyone who comes through the court system needs everybody on their side,” Anderson said.

Anderson said in addition to court advocacy, other resources include Empowerhouses’ existing shelter, which can accommodate up to 30 adults and children at one time. Federal and local dollars also help her clients find employment and eventually a safe place to live.

“Now we can help with security deposits, rent … there are many opportunities to help them sustain until they can take care of the finances themselves,” Anderson said.

Olsen said Empowerhouse laid the foundation regionally for the way local jurisdictions respond to domestic violence.

“They had some very forward-thinking practices [at Empowerhouse] even before the [original] enactment of the Violence Against Women Act,” Olsen said.

Olsen said although the criminal justice system receives a slice of the benefits in the massive bill, those funds are particularly critical for law-enforcement agencies that play a critical role in combating domestic violence.

The King George County Sheriff’s Office was the first law enforcement agency in the region to have a domestic violence advocate assigned to their office by Empowerhouse in 2017. The organization now has a victim advocate situated at the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The partnership was started with a Violence Against Women Act grant with Stafford and Mary Washington Healthcare and it also paid for a forensics nurse examiner at the hospital. Anderson said Spotsylvania County also secured a VAWA grant and recently hired a detective who specializes in domestic violence and an Empowerhouse victim advocate will soon join that team.

“It’s a problem everywhere and I think we address it very, very well in this area,” Olsen said. “Everybody in the whole area is on the same page on how we deal with the problem of domestic violence.”

Fredericksburg’ Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Humphries said the funding in the bill is critical for the community agencies that receive it.

“If resources were depleted because of this funding situation, that would affect my offices’ ability to advocate for domestic violence victims,” Humphries said.

Anderson said each year Empowerhouse helps well over 3,500 people, including over 2,000 calls to the organization’s hotline.

“We know that people still don’t know about that resource,” Anderson said. “Whether you are a friend, family member of someone or have questions about what is happening, all of those are reasons to call the hotline.”

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

