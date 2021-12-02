Fredericksburg-area organizations collaborate to help homeless

Three Fredericksburg-area community service organizations are collaborating to serve dinner at the Thurman Brisben Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. Blankets and socks will also be donated to the homeless.
The event is being organized by Majestic Monarchs, #ENOUGH! and Kali Elite.
The three organizations are also collaborating to host a free Winter Wonderland event at the Fredericksburg Field House Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will include photos with Santa, door prizes, free food, games and music. There will also be adopt-a-family gift presentations.
Masks are not required but are suggested.
For information on how to assist in these efforts, email majesticmonarchs2021@gmail.com or call 703/919-2904 or 240/678-3611.
