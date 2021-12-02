 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericksburg-area organizations collaborate to help homeless
0 comments

Fredericksburg-area organizations collaborate to help homeless

{{featured_button_text}}

Three Fredericksburg-area community service organizations are collaborating to serve dinner at the Thurman Brisben Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. Blankets and socks will also be donated to the homeless.

The event is being organized by Majestic Monarchs, #ENOUGH! and Kali Elite.

The three organizations are also collaborating to host a free Winter Wonderland event at the Fredericksburg Field House Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include photos with Santa, door prizes, free food, games and music. There will also be adopt-a-family gift presentations.

Masks are not required but are suggested.

For information on how to assist in these efforts, email majesticmonarchs2021@gmail.com or call 703/919-2904 or 240/678-3611.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

tcoghill@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB owners lock out players, 1st time in 26 years

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert