Fredericksburg-area organizations collaborate to help homeless

Three Fredericksburg-area community service organizations are collaborating to serve dinner at the Thurman Brisben Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. Blankets and socks will also be donated to the homeless.

The event is being organized by Majestic Monarchs, #ENOUGH! and Kali Elite.

The three organizations are also collaborating to host a free Winter Wonderland event at the Fredericksburg Field House Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include photos with Santa, door prizes, free food, games and music. There will also be adopt-a-family gift presentations.

Masks are not required but are suggested.

For information on how to assist in these efforts, email majesticmonarchs2021@gmail.com or call 703/919-2904 or 240/678-3611.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

