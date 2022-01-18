Fredericksburg-area organizations mark Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Truck stops are places where prostitution and human trafficking occur,” Trampe said.

She said the task force is working on a way to collect better data on how much trafficking is occurring in the Fredericksburg area.

People from all ethnicities, races, classes and genders can become victims of human trafficking, Trampe stressed, but some groups may be more vulnerable, such as those from historically marginalized communities, undocumented immigrants, those who have experienced sexual abuse, those with developmental disabilities, LGBT+ and homeless or runaway youth and youth who have aged out of foster care.

Trampe said one of the task force’s goals for 2022 is to advocate for and support women in, or just coming out of, the Rappahannock Regional Jail and other facilities.

“Women in jail are ‘low hanging fruit’ for traffickers,” Trampe said, because traffickers can exploit the vulnerability of someone with a criminal history and no support upon release from jail or prison.