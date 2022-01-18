Fredericksburg-area organizations mark Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Multiple local organizations have come together to form a task force aimed at ending human trafficking and supporting survivors.
“We as a nation are marking this issue, and here locally, we are beginning to mobilize for action,” said Nicole Robyn, owner of Freedom Society, a downtown Fredericksburg tea room and gift shop that helps provide sustainable employment for survivors of human trafficking.
Freedom Society hosted an event earlier this month in honor of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which has been observed in January since 2010.
Michelle Trampe, executive director of the Central Virginia Justice Initiative, spoke at the event about human trafficking, survivor needs and the Planning District 16 Human Trafficking Task Force, which was established last year.
CVJI and the Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault co-lead the task force, which also includes representatives from the local Continuum of Care; Spotsylvania County Public Schools; Safe Harbour Child Advocacy Center; Empowerhouse; Fredericksburg Area Health and Support Services; the University of Mary Washington; substance abuse counselors; and representatives from federal and local law enforcement, fire and rescue.
Trampe provided attendees of last week’s event with an overview of the issue and described the task force’s goals for 2022.
According to the federal definition, human trafficking is inducing a person to perform labor or commercial sex acts by “force, fraud or coercion”—or any exploitation of a minor for those purposes.
“It’s about the exploitation of another person’s vulnerability for profit,” Trampe said.
Trampe said it is difficult to know how many people are being trafficked in the Fredericksburg area at any point in time.
In 2018, the National Human Trafficking Resource Center received 566 reports to its hotline about human trafficking cases in Virginia, but Trampe noted that this data is “far from comprehensive.”
“We do know that people are trafficked, since many service providers and nonprofit organizations in our region have had clients who have been trafficked,” she said in an email to The Free Lance–Star.
Trampe said that wherever prostitution or sex work occurs, there is some level of trafficking involved.
Additionally, Planning District 16—Fredericksburg and the counties of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline and King George—is along the Interstate 95 corridor, which brings crime, including human trafficking, to the region.
“Truck stops are places where prostitution and human trafficking occur,” Trampe said.
She said the task force is working on a way to collect better data on how much trafficking is occurring in the Fredericksburg area.
People from all ethnicities, races, classes and genders can become victims of human trafficking, Trampe stressed, but some groups may be more vulnerable, such as those from historically marginalized communities, undocumented immigrants, those who have experienced sexual abuse, those with developmental disabilities, LGBT+ and homeless or runaway youth and youth who have aged out of foster care.
Trampe said one of the task force’s goals for 2022 is to advocate for and support women in, or just coming out of, the Rappahannock Regional Jail and other facilities.
“Women in jail are ‘low hanging fruit’ for traffickers,” Trampe said, because traffickers can exploit the vulnerability of someone with a criminal history and no support upon release from jail or prison.
Plans for building out the task force also include establishing a housing subcommittee to increase the availability of stable, secure housing for survivors of human trafficking and those who are vulnerable to traffickers.
Taking care of vulnerable people in the community is one way the average citizen can combat human trafficking, Trampe said.
“Support organizations that care for vulnerable people. This crime is ultimately about someone taking advantage of another person’s vulnerability for profit,” she said. “Traffickers rarely ‘take’ someone to sell—they typically lure and groom them by exploiting a vulnerability. So we need to care for the vulnerable.”
Trampe said that the community often focuses on the traffickers as the bad guys, but that “the traffickers wouldn’t be there if not for the demand.”
Another of the task force’s goals for 2022 is to continue conversation and education about trafficking, especially among youth, as this is one way to combat demand, Trampe said.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools is hosting a prevention event on Jan. 20 at the School Board offices and the University of Mary Washington is hosting a Red Sand Project community art installation event to raise awareness.
Other CVJI events marking Human Trafficking Prevention Month are listed on the organization’s website, centralvajusticeinitiative.com.
CVJI and the local task force also advise the Virginia Coalition Against Human Trafficking, an alliance of attorneys, service providers, survivors and advocates that lobbies the General Assembly to enact “survivor-centered human trafficking legislation.”
The coalition’s 2022 legislative priorities include the noncriminalization of minors engaging in sex work; mandatory training for law enforcement, judges, hotel/hospitality workers, primary and secondary teachers, school faculty and hospital staff; expanding access to justice for survivors through increased civil legal services; and expanding funding for housing.
