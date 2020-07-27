The Fredericksburg area is part of a region with the lowest increases of COVID-19 cases in the state, based on weekly averages.
One of the key measures on the Virginia Department of Health’s website tracks the five health regions in the state to see where new virus cases are clustered. A week’s worth of new cases is averaged to determine what’s called a seven-day moving average.
According to those calculations, the Northwest region has, by far, the lowest rate in the state. The region includes the Rappahannock Area Health District—Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—then runs south to Louisa County, over to Charlottesville and west all the way to the West Virginia border. It also takes in the Shenandoah Valley and north to Winchester.
The Northwest region averaged 111 cases per day for the last week. That’s a lower rate than remote Southwestern Virginia, which covers a sprawling chunk of real estate from Lynchburg south and west to the state border. The Southwest region had a seven-day moving average of 139 cases.
The Eastern region leads the state in new infections, and for two weeks, Gov. Ralph Northam has called out residents there for flocking to bars and beaches—and not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
More than four of every 10 cases in Virginia are reported in the Eastern region that includes Hampton Roads, Norfolk and Virginia Beach as well as the Northern Neck, except for King George County, Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore.
The Eastern region had an average of 473 new cases a day for the last week. It’s followed by the populous area of Northern Virginia, which has a seven-day average of 211 cases per day, and the Central region—from the suburbs of Richmond south to North Carolina—which averaged 164 cases daily.
The state website was down for maintenance for several hours on Saturday, which may have accounted for a bigger-than-normal jump in cases reported Monday. The local health district was up by 48 cases and Virginia increased by 1,505 cases.
In addition, a local child-care center reported an outbreak involving two staff members and one child. The center’s location was not provided. To date, there have been 22 outbreaks in the Rappahannock Area Health District resulting in 256 cases.
Even with the additional cases, the local district’s positivity rate—or percent of positive tests among all tests taken—remains low at 4.5 percent. Health officials have said that rates under 10 percent suggest there’s enough testing in a community and that the virus is not running rampant. Officials also have said rates under 10 percent are a good benchmark for communities to safely reopen.
Hospitalizations also remain low. As of Monday, there were 15 patients being treated at the local health district’s three hospitals.
Also on Monday, there were a total of 86,072 cases and 2,082 deaths in Virginia associated with COVID-19.
That included 3,064 cases in the local health district with 1,244 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,202 in Stafford County; 329 in Fredericksburg; 171 in Caroline County; and 118 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been a total of 926 cases in Culpeper County; 567 in Fauquier County; 201 in Orange County; and 191 in Westmoreland County.
