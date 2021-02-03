Fredericksburg-area pharmacies, Walmarts join vaccination push

Phone help is available during weekday business hours.

SECOND DOSES

Mary Washington Healthcare had vaccinated more than 24,000 people, as of Wednesday night, and will continue to do so. The only thing that’s changed is that it’s not taking appointments on its website. It’s working off the health district lists.

That means people who got their first doses at the Fick Conference Center will get their second doses there as well, health officials said. Likewise, those who are vaccinated at one of the health district’s community clinics will get second shots there.

One difference is how the second appointments are made—and confusion may arise because people share bits of incomplete information on social media.

Patients served by MWHC get an appointment card for the second dose when they get their first shot.

Those vaccinated at other health district sites will get an email seven to 10 days before their second dose is due so they can schedule an appointment.