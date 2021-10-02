Fredericksburg-area program keeps seniors connected

Sylvia Kendrigan and Therese Reiff aren’t related—at least by blood—but they have a connection that’s lasted almost two decades.
When Kendrigan, 85, is reminded that she and Reiff, 67, have been seeing each other once a week for 18 years as part of a local program to reduce isolation and depression among seniors, the older woman blurts out: “That’s longer than any of my marriages.”
Not all those matched through Senior Visitors, a program provided by Mental Health America of Fredericksburg, have that kind of longevity. But the goal is the same, whether the pairs get together to play cards, go grocery shopping or simply sit down and catch up on the news.
It aims to keep seniors connected to the world around them, not isolated to the point they contemplate leaving it. The incidence of suicide among seniors was rising 21 years ago when the national mental health organization started the visitation program.
“We have gotten to the point that maybe we have undervalued that human connection and if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that we need that connection, all of us, especially our seniors,” said Laurie Black, who coordinates Senior Visitors locally. “We need that human connection and someone to share our stories with, someone who cares and someone is there just for you.”
Kendrigan, who’s from Massachusetts, came to the Fredericksburg area 20 years ago after her third husband died. Her daughter lived in the area at the time, but when her next assignment with the Air Force meant a move to England, Kendrigan didn’t want to go. Even though she didn’t know a soul in Virginia, she decided to stay and found an apartment at Mill Park Terrace on Caroline Street.
At the time she was matched with Reiff, the younger woman had small children at home. As the years have passed, those children have grown and had babies of their own, and Reiff has passed the retirement age.
But in a way, the roles of the two women seem reversed. Kendrigan has been the one to encourage new technology or trends, whether it’s telling Reiff she needs to be on Facebook, try the daily brain puzzles the older woman does on her Nintendo or scan her own items in the self-checkout line at the grocery store.
Kendrigan also tried to get Reiff on her Segway, a motorized scooter she used to ride up and down the hallways of her Fredericksburg apartment building until a neighbor complained.
“This woman, she’s like my hero,” Reiff said. “She’s just amazing.”
Initially, Kendrigan tried to teach Reiff how to play cribbage but she couldn’t master it—a fact that makes the older woman roll her eyes like a teenager—so the two played Scrabble for years. When Reiff realized the program allowed her to take Kendrigan out in her car, the two started weekly shopping trips. They’ve picked out new flooring for Kendrigan’s living room, bought groceries, gone to the movies and celebrated Kendrigan’s birthday—on New Year’s Day—each year except when the older woman’s sisters came to visit.
The Senior Visitors program is open to any seniors in Planning District 16, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, who may feel isolated and withdrawn. There’s no income eligibility requirement, but the program typically focuses on seniors living alone or with family members—not those who have access to social activities in assisted-living facilities, Black said.
There’s an ongoing need for volunteers. Some who participate are retired themselves, others are still working and make their weekly visits in the evenings or on weekends. There are usually between 80 and 95 senior-volunteer pairs visiting at any given point, Black said, and the duos have a lot of flexibility in determining how they arrange their get-togethers.
Anyone interested can contact Black at 540/371-2704.
Darby Waetjen of North Stafford has been a volunteer for 11 years and has been paired with five seniors during that time. His first connection was with an older man, “the grandfather I never had,” and the two played chess an hour or two each week until the senior passed away a few years ago.
Waetjen currently visits with Diana Stein, who lives in Stafford. A few months after their visits began, he started dating a woman named Heidi and soon introduced her to Stein.
“They are like twins, they speak the same language” and share a love for animals, oceans and being around the water, said Waetjen. The three have enjoyed trips to the zoo, an aquarium and taking short walks along the Rappahannock River.
Waetjen plans to get married this month, and his senior pal will be among the special guests.
“A lot of these seniors in our community, they feel isolated. If they do have family, a lot of them rarely visit,” he said, adding he’s benefitted from the connection as much as the seniors have. “We need more programs like this all across the country.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425