Fredericksburg-area program keeps seniors connected

Sylvia Kendrigan and Therese Reiff aren’t related—at least by blood—but they have a connection that’s lasted almost two decades.

When Kendrigan, 85, is reminded that she and Reiff, 67, have been seeing each other once a week for 18 years as part of a local program to reduce isolation and depression among seniors, the older woman blurts out: “That’s longer than any of my marriages.”

Not all those matched through Senior Visitors, a program provided by Mental Health America of Fredericksburg, have that kind of longevity. But the goal is the same, whether the pairs get together to play cards, go grocery shopping or simply sit down and catch up on the news.

It aims to keep seniors connected to the world around them, not isolated to the point they contemplate leaving it. The incidence of suicide among seniors was rising 21 years ago when the national mental health organization started the visitation program.

“We have gotten to the point that maybe we have undervalued that human connection and if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that we need that connection, all of us, especially our seniors,” said Laurie Black, who coordinates Senior Visitors locally. “We need that human connection and someone to share our stories with, someone who cares and someone is there just for you.”