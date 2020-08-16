Fredericksburg area reports 78 new COVID cases over the weekend

There were 78 new cases reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District over the weekend for a cumulative total of 3,926 cases. That included 1,607 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,496 in Stafford County; 428 in Fredericksburg; 228 in Caroline County; and 167 in King George County.
In the last seven days, 8 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s higher than the state average, which is 7.2 percent. In the local health district, there have been 43,940 tests given for COVID-19 since March.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,039 cases in Culpeper County; 638 in Fauquier County; 235 in Orange County; and 216 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 1,849 new cases and 11 new deaths over the weekend for a cumulative total of 106,687 cases and 2,381 deaths associated with COVID-19.
—Cathy Dyson
