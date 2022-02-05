Fredericksburg-area residents help with national blood shortage

In the midst of the worst national blood shortage in a decade, Beth Deely signed up to donate, as she’s regularly done at least twice each year.

Then, the Spotsylvania County woman discovered the deep bruises that had been appearing all over her body were caused by a rare blood disorder.

In a moment, the 48-year-old went from being a blood donor focused on helping others to a patient who could die unless she got a transfusion every other day.

“I’ve always been big on blood donations, because it’s just so important, and then this happened and I was like, what the heck?” she said from her hospital bed. “All my friends and family keep asking what they can do and I’ve said, please go donate blood.”

The American Red Cross has been making similar pleas in recent weeks as the amount of blood available for hospitals nationwide dropped to critical levels. The agency typically maintains five days’ worth of blood, but supplies in January fell below one day’s worth, according to press releases.