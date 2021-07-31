Fredericksburg-area residents say new child tax credit is needed lifeline

The full expanded credit is as much as $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for those ages 6 to 17. In 2020, the full credit was $2,000 for each child under age 17 and in 2017, it was $1,000.

The new credit can also now be applied to an estimated 27 million children whose parents couldn’t previously claim it because they did not make enough taxable income.

Families with no income at all can now claim the full credit, which is available to individual tax filers making up to $75,000 a year, married couples making up to $150,000 and heads of household making up to $112,500.

The credit is reduced on a sliding scale for incomes above those thresholds, but it never falls below $2,000 unless someone’s income is more than $200,000, or $400,000 for married couples.

Researchers have said the expanded credit will dramatically reduce child poverty in the U.S. A Columbia University analysis of a tax proposal just like the one in the American Rescue Plan estimates that it will reduce child poverty from nearly 14 percent to 7.5 percent in one year, with Black, Hispanic and Native American families being the biggest beneficiaries.