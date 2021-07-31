Fredericksburg-area residents say new child tax credit is needed lifeline

Keith Wilhoit thought he’d be able to save money after moving to King George County from Alexandria.
His job in construction paid $19 per hour, and that $19 per hour was going to go a lot further in rural King George than it had in Northern Virginia.
Then his license was suspended. Without transportation, he had to take a job at a fast food restaurant close to home—which meant taking a $10 per hour pay cut.
It was a year before he was able to get his car back, a year during which an extra $300 per month—the amount a family can now receive per month per child under the age of 6 under the new expanded child tax credit—would have helped Wilhoit, a single father, provide for his daughter on a reduced income.
“If you have never been in a situation where you live paycheck to paycheck, you can’t understand what it is like,” Wilhoit said. “Three hundred dollars is not enough to raise a child for a month. But you’re throwing me a rope.”
More local families are getting that rope under the new child tax credit, which was expanded under the American Rescue Plan championed by President Joe Biden.
Also for the first time, the IRS is making half of the full credit available to families in advance of tax time. The first monthly payments were deposited in bank accounts beginning July 15.
The full expanded credit is as much as $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for those ages 6 to 17. In 2020, the full credit was $2,000 for each child under age 17 and in 2017, it was $1,000.
The new credit can also now be applied to an estimated 27 million children whose parents couldn’t previously claim it because they did not make enough taxable income.
Families with no income at all can now claim the full credit, which is available to individual tax filers making up to $75,000 a year, married couples making up to $150,000 and heads of household making up to $112,500.
The credit is reduced on a sliding scale for incomes above those thresholds, but it never falls below $2,000 unless someone’s income is more than $200,000, or $400,000 for married couples.
Researchers have said the expanded credit will dramatically reduce child poverty in the U.S. A Columbia University analysis of a tax proposal just like the one in the American Rescue Plan estimates that it will reduce child poverty from nearly 14 percent to 7.5 percent in one year, with Black, Hispanic and Native American families being the biggest beneficiaries.
By comparison, it took 10 years for the child poverty rate to descend from 17 percent in 2009 to 12.5 percent in 2019, according to a 2019 Census Bureau report.
More than 910,000 Virginia families—representing 1.5 million children—received the first of their child tax credit payments last month, the White House reported July 15.
Wilhoit now works as an HVAC technician and no longer makes $9 per hour, but his job is still dependent on the weather and the season and he is still supporting a daughter. When the child tax credit hit his bank account last month, his wife immediately went out and purchased clothes for their daughter to wear to school this year.
Juana Hart, a single mother, used the money to catch up on rent for the basement apartment where she lives with two sons. Hart, who was born in Mexico, is employed at a local pharmacy and also works part-time as a prevention specialist for Fredericksburg Area HIV/AIDS Support Services.
She said she hurt her back while working at the pharmacy during the pandemic. She can only work “light duty” and has not been given enough hours, she said.
Her ex-husband was paying child support until he lost his job as a result of the pandemic.
“The cost of everything is going up,” Hart said. “Rent is going up. Milk is going up. Gas is going up. My kids are 12 and 13. They are eating a lot, growing a lot. Clothes and shoes are expensive.”
Hart said the child tax credit payments are a start towards creating equity for tax-paying families.
“We are working hard, but our job doesn’t pay enough,” she said. “We have to pay taxes, but we don’t get anything back. Not everyone gets something back. There is no equity.”
Several nationwide polls have suggested that a majority of the population supports the new child tax credit.
A poll conducted in April by the progressive group Data for Progress found that 54 percent of respondents support the expanded credit and 59 support the advance payments.
Fifty-one percent of respondents in a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted in June said they support making the credit fully refundable—meaning available to families no matter how little they make—and 59 percent said they support the advance payments.
Support for the credit is especially strong among Democrats and independents. Seventy-three percent of Democrats and 54 percent of independents in the Data for Progress poll said they support the proposal, while 33 percent of Republicans indicated their support.
Republicans such as Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky have called the expanded tax credit a welfare or entitlement program because it is available to families with no earnings.
But Wilhoit said $300 a month is not enough to become dependent on.
“No one is going to take this money and waste it,” he said.
Duane Edwards, who works as a truck driver and lives in Fredericksburg with his wife and two children, said he has always used the child tax credit to fix or improve things around his house or change the tires on his car—routine maintenance he wasn’t able to fit into his household budget.
“With the cost of living going up but wages not, let’s put money into programs that strengthen not just the market but back into the people,” said Edwards. “It will make the people work harder.”
People are still suffering from the economic effects of the pandemic, he said, and “this is something the country can do.”
“This country is too great for one emergency to be the end of you,” Edwards said. “We have come too far for that, and this credit will prevent that.”
