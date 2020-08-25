Fredericksburg area responders honored for investigation, heroism and innovation

Five local law-enforcement officers and two emergency medical technicians were honored Tuesday at the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s First Responders Appreciation breakfast.
About 150 people attended the event at the Fredericksburg Expo Center, with changes made to address COVID-19 safety guidelines. The awards ceremony was also livestreamed on the chamber’s Facebook page so those interested could watch from home.
The fourth annual breakfast recognized local responders for excellence in criminal investigation, heroism and innovation.
This year’s award winners for excellence in criminal investigation were:
- Fredericksburg police Detective Melanie Schafer, for her work in a child molestation case involving a 13-year-old girl that resulted in charges against the victim’s stepfather.
- Stafford County Sheriff’s Detective Joshua Scott, for his efforts in a drug investigation that led to the arrest of five men suspected of being members of the Bloods street gang, including one who was charged with murder.
- King George County Sheriff’s Detectives Drew Massey, Brian Woodring and Joseph Patterson, for their work on a hit-and-run death of a pedestrian that led to charges against the man suspected of driving the vehicle involved.
The heroism award recipients were Lt. Bobby Rivenbark and Thomas McGowan of LifeCare Medical Transports for overseeing LifeCare crews who went to New York City in the spring to help overwhelmed responders there deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Business and Innovation Award was given to LifeCare for its development of an air flow device to help stroke victims and to the King George Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services Department for its for its use of a portable ultrasound tablet that helps diagnose patients’ at the scene and relay the information to hospitals so they can be prepared to provide treatment faster.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.