Fredericksburg-area roads could be slick through early Thursday

Wednesday’s weather proved gray, wet and cold in the Fredericksburg area but had only minor impacts on roads during the day.
Road conditions were expected to grow worse overnight, though, as forecasts called for freezing temperatures and a mix of rain and snow.
The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation alerted drivers that roads were slick early Wednesday evening and could grow more hazardous with the temperature dropping below freezing.
VDOT said in a news release asked people to “postpone travel if possible on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning until temperatures rise and road conditions improve.”
The forecast called for rain, snow, sleet and wind gusts up to 25 mph through 4 a.m. Thursday. The temperature is expected to drop to 28.
Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in the release that crews will monitor Interstate 95 and other roads and will treat the pavement where needed.
She noted that slick road conditions “are more likely to be present on lower-volume secondary roads, and on hills, curves, bridges, overpasses and ramps.” Hannon also said icing could lead to trees falling and leaving debris on roads.
Virginia State Police said in a release Wednesday afternoon that troopers had responded to about 200 crashes statewide, including at least 125 disabled vehicles. Most of the crashes were minor. The release also noted that roads were expected to get icy again overnight.
There were power outages in some area because of the wintry weather. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative said in a news release that more than 5,000 customers were without power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, and more outages were expected overnight. Dominion Energy’s outage map listed about 16,000 customers without power across Virginia about 5 p.m.
“Our crews are mobilized and will work through the night until power is restored for all member-owners,” REC spokesperson Casey Hollins said in the release.
Things should improve Thursday. The forecast calls for a sunny day with a high of about 40.
