Fredericksburg-area roads could be slick through early Thursday

Wednesday’s weather proved gray, wet and cold in the Fredericksburg area but had only minor impacts on roads during the day.

Road conditions were expected to grow worse overnight, though, as forecasts called for freezing temperatures and a mix of rain and snow.

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation alerted drivers that roads were slick early Wednesday evening and could grow more hazardous with the temperature dropping below freezing.

VDOT said in a news release asked people to “postpone travel if possible on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning until temperatures rise and road conditions improve.”

The forecast called for rain, snow, sleet and wind gusts up to 25 mph through 4 a.m. Thursday. The temperature is expected to drop to 28.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in the release that crews will monitor Interstate 95 and other roads and will treat the pavement where needed.

She noted that slick road conditions “are more likely to be present on lower-volume secondary roads, and on hills, curves, bridges, overpasses and ramps.” Hannon also said icing could lead to trees falling and leaving debris on roads.