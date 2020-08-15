Fredericksburg-area school divisions working to ensure all students have high-speed internet access

Kevin Grego lives in King George County and teaches high school in Charles County, Md.

When he needs to attend a virtual department meeting or upload a lesson, he drives down the road to his church’s parking lot, where he can access Wi-Fi. The Verizon hotspot he uses for internet access at home doesn’t support that kind of activity.

Grego said he doesn’t mind doing this for his own work, but he minds it for his 6-year-old son, who is going into the first grade at King George Elementary.

“In this area of King George, we’re one of many what they call ‘last-mile customers,’ ” he said. “The major corporations don’t see economic gain [in getting us connected].”

Grego said Atlantic Broadband, the only major internet provider in King George, quoted him $50,000 to run internet to his home. The Gregos also tried satellite internet, which didn’t work well, and a Verizon hub with 10 gigabytes, which was almost useless after the 10 gigabytes were exceeded.

They have now exhausted all their options, Grego said.

“I want to make sure my child has the necessary resources to be successful in school, and my hands are tied right now,” he said.