Fredericksburg-area school divisions working to ensure all students have high-speed internet access

“Five hundred and eleven people have requested them, though, so we’re going to have to get some more,” he said earlier this month.

Hopper said Atlantic Broadband has five Wi-Fi hotspots in the county that are open to the public. He said the school division is also publishing a website that lists places in the county with free internet.

“And we’re asking companies that are open to letting folks use their internet to let us know and we’ll put them on the list, too,” he said.

Hopper said Verizon has the best service in King George and other providers “don’t have much at all.”

He said local and state initiatives to provide internet access—such as the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, which extends broadband service to underserved areas—are helpful, but that more needs to be done, especially now that pandemic quarantines have the potential to leave people in rural areas more isolated.

“It’s the federal government that needs to do something,” Hopper said. “They need to go back to the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 [which provided federal loans for the installation of electrical distribution systems in rural areas] and do the same thing, and make [internet] a utility. That would be great.”

