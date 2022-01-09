Fredericksburg-area schools stay closed as snowstorm recovery continues

Several Fredericksburg-area public school systems canceled classes again Monday as the region continues to dig out from a winter storm that dumped about a foot of snow a week ago.

Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline counties announced Sunday that Monday would be a teacher and staff workday, but there would be no classes for students, extending a holiday break that began before Christmas and continued through last week after the snowstorm early last Monday.

With temperatures dropping below freezing at night, many rural roads in the region remain treacherous and thousands of residents remain without power.

Dominion Energy reported no significant outages remaining in the Fredericksburg area, but the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s outage map showed about 6,200 homes and businesses without power Sunday afternoon, down from a peak of nearly 100,000. Most of those outages were in Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.

The REC issued a news release Sunday saying it had nearly 1,200 line workers, including many from other utilities, working around the clock to restore power, but “significant repairs remain to be made.”

“Hundreds of broken poles remain to be fixed and more broken poles are being found as crews work deeper into nested outages,” the REC release said. “... In addition to poles, hundreds of transformers, fuses and other equipment still needs to be repaired.”