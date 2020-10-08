Fredericksburg-area schools to get almost $17 million to cope with pandemic as state doles out federal aid

RICHMOND—Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that the state will distribute $220 million in federal emergency aid to local school divisions across Virginia, including almost $17 million in the Fredericksburg area, as it ramps up efforts to spend money provided under the CARES Act to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money for K–12 schools has been expected for more than three weeks, but Northam increased the amount from $159 to $175 per pupil, or an additional $20 million, as divisions get better estimates of enrollment in a school year defined by uncertainty because of the public health challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Students, teachers, principals and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” Northam said in an announcement on Thursday morning. “This $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”
In the Fredericksburg region, Stafford is set to get a total of $5.25 million, Spotsylvania $4.09 million and Fredericksburg $631,663. Caroline will get $722,225, Culpeper $1.48 million, Fauquier $1.91 million, King George $777,455, Louisa $856,275, Orange $847,578, Westmoreland $253,593 and Colonial Beach $101,220.
Most of the money already is reflected in budget proposals adopted by the House of Delegates and Senate in special session, but the governor’s announcement is the third in two days as he pushes to commit funding under the CARES Act before a Dec. 30 deadline under the federal law adopted in late March that included help for state and local governments to cope with the public health emergency.
Northam announced on Wednesday that he would allocate $30 million toward accelerating state efforts to expand broadband telecommunications in underserved areas that urgently need it for both education and remote work, and an additional $12 million to a state fund program for rent and mortgage relief that already has received $50 million in federal aid to prevent evictions during the health crisis.
Christie Marra, director of housing advocacy at the Virginia Poverty Law Center, welcomed the additional aid on Wednesday, but said “more must be done to help the thousands of Virginians struggling to pay rent during this economic crisis.”
Additional help for Virginia’s public schools ranks at the top of priorities for the governor and lawmakers who are revising the two-year state budget in response to a projected $2.8 billion revenue shortfall triggered by the pandemic’s effect on the businesses, jobs and wages that are critical to the state’s economy.
Northam has held back about $1.1 billion of the $3.1 billion that the state received under the CARES Act in early June in case Congress adopted additional relief that would include flexibility to use the money to offset revenue shortfalls that the law currently prohibits. This week, President Donald Trump ended hopes of additional relief, at least before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The governor distributed about $1.3 billion in CARES Act money this summer to local governments to pay mounting bills for coping with the COVID-19 calamity, not including Fairfax County, which received a direct $200 million payment under the law as the state’s most populous locality.
“All local governments support this action,” said Neal Menkes, fiscal consultant to the Virginia Municipal League. “These are particularly challenging times for local schools, with hybrid methods of educating students and extra challenges in sanitizing classrooms and providing access to tele-education activities.”
“So this is a big boost, and we appreciate it,” Menkes said.
