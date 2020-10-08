Fredericksburg-area schools to get almost $17 million to cope with pandemic as state doles out federal aid

Most of the money already is reflected in budget proposals adopted by the House of Delegates and Senate in special session, but the governor’s announcement is the third in two days as he pushes to commit funding under the CARES Act before a Dec. 30 deadline under the federal law adopted in late March that included help for state and local governments to cope with the public health emergency.

Northam announced on Wednesday that he would allocate $30 million toward accelerating state efforts to expand broadband telecommunications in underserved areas that urgently need it for both education and remote work, and an additional $12 million to a state fund program for rent and mortgage relief that already has received $50 million in federal aid to prevent evictions during the health crisis.

Christie Marra, director of housing advocacy at the Virginia Poverty Law Center, welcomed the additional aid on Wednesday, but said “more must be done to help the thousands of Virginians struggling to pay rent during this economic crisis.”

Additional help for Virginia’s public schools ranks at the top of priorities for the governor and lawmakers who are revising the two-year state budget in response to a projected $2.8 billion revenue shortfall triggered by the pandemic’s effect on the businesses, jobs and wages that are critical to the state’s economy.