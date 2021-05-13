Fredericksburg-area schools will offer vaccine clinics

The Rappahannock Area Health District is planning COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students age 12 and up at middle and high schools throughout the Fredericksburg area.
Details are still being worked out, and dates probably won’t be announced until next week, said Mary Chamberlin, the RAHD’s public relations specialist. She’s hoping there will be at least one school-based clinic in each locality in the health district, that includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The clinics may be held during or after school hours, she said.
In addition, the health district has switched two clinics next week to Pfizer so younger patients can attend. One will be held Wednesday, 9–11:30 a.m., at the Ron Rosner Family YMCA in Spotsylvania. To register, visit: vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/2561305492.
The other is Thursday, 5–7:30 p.m., at the Stafford Community Center. Register at: vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/9010226535.
Walk-ins are accepted, although health officials encourage registration to save time. A parent or guardian should be present to provide consent for those under 18.
The Pfizer vaccine cleared all hurdles on Wednesday for use on people ages 12 to 15. Preteens and teenagers will get the same dosage as adults: two shots, three weeks apart.
Because Pfizer is the only vaccine available for people under 18, it may not be as accessible as vaccines have become to the general public. A search on vaccines.gov of all vaccination sites within 25 miles of the 22401 ZIP code Thursday showed that 10 of the 50 sites were out of stock.
Some may not offer Pfizer at all because the vaccine requires ultra-cold freezers to store the vaccine. Others may not plan to vaccinate the youngest patients, and local health officials advise parents to check with pharmacies to confirm their offerings.
In addition, Mary Washington Hospital, which has become a powerhouse among local vaccine sites with its Fick Conference Center, will continue to vaccinate only those age 16 and older.
“We are encouraging area parents and guardians to have their 12- to 15-year-olds vaccinated through their local pediatrician’s office,” said Lisa Henry, marketing director with Mary Washington Healthcare. “The MWHC mass vaccine clinic is designed and staffed to serve the adult population.”
That news didn’t sit well with Lori Buckingham of Caroline County. She and her 16-year-old daughter were vaccinated at the Fick center, and Buckingham’s younger daughter, who’s 13, was so excited about the vaccine that she would have participated in trials, had some been available in the area.
Buckingham found it “totally unacceptable” that Mary Washington Healthcare wouldn’t deal with her youngest daughter’s age group. “We’re not talking about babies, we’re talking about 12- to 15-year-olds.”
Henry said the health care system has reached out to area pediatricians to ensure they have access to the Pfizer vaccine. All but two pediatric offices in the health district will offer vaccines, Chamberlin said, but not all have completed the necessary paperwork.
The district had published a list of the 45 offices, urgent cares and hospitals in the area providing the vaccine, but was asked to remove it because many offices are vaccinating only their own patients, Chamberlin said.
In most cases, adolescents must have parental consent to get vaccinated and be accompanied by parents, legal guardians or someone acting in the place of a guardian, according to the state. That’s slightly different at a school setting, which requires written consent only, not an adult present, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator.
He believes that will be much more convenient for working families and “will really improve our uptake rates,” especially among immigrant families and other essential workers sometimes juggling several jobs.
Avula, who said two of his five children fall in the 12- to 15-year-old group, believes the preteens and teenagers will encourage their parents to get vaccinated as well. He cited other examples where this age group has “led the charge,” such as with recycling or environmental awareness.
“They’re really powerful movers in their families. I absolutely think adolescents who have lived through this and want to get back to school without restriction … will open some doors for parents to get vaccinated as well,” Avula said.
Although younger people usually don’t develop severe illnesses with COVID-19 or even have symptoms, they do spread it among older people, he said. Through early May, more than 3.85 million children in the United States have tested positive for the virus. They’ve represented about 16 percent of all cases in Virginia and the local health district.
Representatives from the Virginia Department of Education had conversations earlier this week with school leaders across the state. Dr. James Lane, superintendent of public instruction, said local divisions were making plans to work with the health officials on vaccine clinics. Lane said he couldn’t quantify how many would, but, “I have a feeling it’s going to be a large number.”
Asked if the state could mandate that students be vaccinated for COVID-19 just as they’re inoculated for other diseases, Lane said the Department of Education doesn’t have the authority to do that. Only the General Assembly can.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425