Fredericksburg-area schools will offer vaccine clinics

Buckingham found it “totally unacceptable” that Mary Washington Healthcare wouldn’t deal with her youngest daughter’s age group. “We’re not talking about babies, we’re talking about 12- to 15-year-olds.”

Henry said the health care system has reached out to area pediatricians to ensure they have access to the Pfizer vaccine. All but two pediatric offices in the health district will offer vaccines, Chamberlin said, but not all have completed the necessary paperwork.

The district had published a list of the 45 offices, urgent cares and hospitals in the area providing the vaccine, but was asked to remove it because many offices are vaccinating only their own patients, Chamberlin said.

In most cases, adolescents must have parental consent to get vaccinated and be accompanied by parents, legal guardians or someone acting in the place of a guardian, according to the state. That’s slightly different at a school setting, which requires written consent only, not an adult present, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator.

He believes that will be much more convenient for working families and “will really improve our uptake rates,” especially among immigrant families and other essential workers sometimes juggling several jobs.