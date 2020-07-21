Two somber reports were issued Tuesday in the local struggle against COVID-19: There have been two more virus-related deaths—the first in Fredericksburg and the 33rd in Spotsylvania County—and a fifth outbreak in a local nursing home.
A Black woman in her 60s died in Spotsylvania from the virus, and a male resident in his 70s died in the city as part of a virus-related outbreak at Hughes Home. Their deaths bring to 48 the number of fatalities in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford related to the novel coronavirus.
“This is a truly grievous time for our community and reminds us of the importance of all measures that slow the spread of this virus,” Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said in a press release.
As of Tuesday, there were eight COVID-19 cases at Hughes, which has been operated by the Sullivan family for almost 50 years, according to the home’s website. Hughes is the fifth long-term care facility—out of 21 in the local health district—to face an outbreak of the virus under its roof.
Pat Holland’s mother is a resident at Hughes. Holland is the executive director of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, and she’s also the daughter of elderly and affirmed parents—her mother has dementia and her father is battling various age-related issues at his Spotsylvania County home.
Holland had a “window visit” to celebrate her mother’s 80th birthday on Friday. Staff usually bring the older woman to a first-floor window so Holland can get a better view from outside because visitors haven’t been allowed inside since March.
But on Friday, Holland’s mother stayed on the second floor. She assumed that was part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.
Holland said “you kind of get a scared feeling” when hearing news such as the outbreak. But she said her mother has been at Hughes for five years, and Holland knows the staff and their level of care. She’s seen photos of her mother, posted on the home’s Facebook page, eating her birthday cake and enjoying flowers sent by her niece.
“I know my mom is OK,” Holland said, adding there’s not much more she can do but “say your prayers and hope for the best.”
One of every four nursing homes in the Fredericksburg area has had an outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreaks account for 141 cases—or 5 percent of the district’s cumulative total of 2,877 cases, as of Tuesday.
But their impact on the death toll is far higher. Almost 40 percent of fatalities in the Rappahannock Area Health District have been among residents from long-term care facilities. One was at Hughes and the other 18 were at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab in Spotsylvania, which had 103 cases of the virus.
The outbreaks at Hughes and Carriage Hill are considered “still in progress” by the Virginia Department of Health, which lists the incidents on its website. Poet’s Walk in Fredericksburg had 15 cases, but health officials say that outbreak is pending closure.
Two others outbreaks in the area have been classified as closed by the state. They involved Heritage Hall in King George, which had 10 cases; and Paramount Senior Living in Spotsylvania, which had less than five. The state doesn’t give the exact number in small cases in order to protect patient privacy.
COVID-19 has shown, time and time again, that it takes a lethal toll on the elderly, especially those confined under one roof and dealing with various health problems associated with old age. Across Virginia, six of every 10 people who have died from COVID-19 were living in such facilities.
“No matter how hard you try [to contain the spread], there are still people coming in and out of that building, the staff has to come home at night,” Holland said. “You can’t really live in a bubble.”
The deaths, as well as the new outbreak, serve “as a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us and can have particularly severe effects on older adults,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson with the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Of the 48 people who have died, all but six were age 60 and over.
She asked all residents to do their part to prevent the spread of the disease by wearing masks, social distancing, frequently washing hands and cleaning contact surfaces.
