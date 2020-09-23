Fredericksburg area sees 'modest decrease' in coronavirus trends

In addition to that confusion, the state has been trying to catch up with a backlog of death certificates in order to enter all the fatalities on its website.

Some of the deaths reported in recent days happened in August, Balmes–John said.

As for the Stafford fatalities, Woodmont Healthcare Center is the only long-term care setting in the county with a current virus outbreak, according to the state. The nursing home currently has 26 cases and five deaths.

Meanwhile, a report from the local health district shows “a modest decrease in the overall trend from last week to this week,” Balmes–John said.

The report compares the daily average of new cases for the past seven days. It shows an average of 30 new cases per day for Sept. 23 report, compared with an average of 33 new cases per day for the Sept. 16 report.

In addition, there were 18 people hospitalized for virus symptoms on Wednesday, compared with 19 the previous week. And, the area’s positivity rate, which measures the percent of positive tests among all those taken, dropped from 6.9 percent last week to 5.8 percent this week.

And that’s all within a few weeks of a holiday.