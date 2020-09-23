Fredericksburg area sees 'modest decrease' in coronavirus trends

One chart shows several arrows pointing down, indicating that both the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were lower this week than last in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
But then, the Virginia Department of Health website has reported three new deaths in the past five days, all from local long-term care facilities. Earlier on Wednesday, it showed yet another death, but local public health officials determined later that it was inaccurate.
They confirmed that 73 people have died locally from the novel coronavirus, and that all recent deaths have been residents of Stafford. It has 16 fatalities from the virus compared to 43 deaths in Spotsylvania County.
Caroline County and Fredericksburg both have five deaths and King George County, four fatalities.
Keeping track of the total, and their places of residence, becomes confusing when people are in long-term care settings, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
It’s not unusual for them to have two addresses listed; one for the facility and another for the place they lived before entering a nursing home.
Deaths are supposed to be reported in the locality of the long-term care facility.
In addition to that confusion, the state has been trying to catch up with a backlog of death certificates in order to enter all the fatalities on its website.
Some of the deaths reported in recent days happened in August, Balmes–John said.
As for the Stafford fatalities, Woodmont Healthcare Center is the only long-term care setting in the county with a current virus outbreak, according to the state. The nursing home currently has 26 cases and five deaths.
Meanwhile, a report from the local health district shows “a modest decrease in the overall trend from last week to this week,” Balmes–John said.
The report compares the daily average of new cases for the past seven days. It shows an average of 30 new cases per day for Sept. 23 report, compared with an average of 33 new cases per day for the Sept. 16 report.
In addition, there were 18 people hospitalized for virus symptoms on Wednesday, compared with 19 the previous week. And, the area’s positivity rate, which measures the percent of positive tests among all those taken, dropped from 6.9 percent last week to 5.8 percent this week.
And that’s all within a few weeks of a holiday.
“We have been pleased to see that we have not seen an increase due to Labor Day gatherings,” Balmes–John said. “If there was an increase due to these gatherings, we would have expected it to rise in the past few days, but this has not been identified as a trend in the number of cases or the information we collect during the case investigation process.”
While the data points are encouraging, she and other public health officials urged others “not to use this as an opportunity to become complacent.” She recommended ongoing practices of wearing masks, social distancing even when outside and frequent hand washing.
