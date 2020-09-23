 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg area sees 'modest decrease' in coronavirus trends
Fredericksburg area sees 'modest decrease' in coronavirus trends

One chart shows several arrows pointing down, indicating that both the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were lower this week than last in the Rappahannock Area Health District.

But then, the Virginia Department of Health website has reported three new deaths in the past five days, all from local long-term care facilities. Earlier on Wednesday, it showed yet another death, but local public health officials determined later that it was inaccurate.

They confirmed that 73 people have died locally from the novel coronavirus, and that all recent deaths have been residents of Stafford. It has 16 fatalities from the virus compared to 43 deaths in Spotsylvania County.

Caroline County and Fredericksburg both have five deaths and King George County, four fatalities.

Keeping track of the total, and their places of residence, becomes confusing when people are in long-term care settings, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.

It’s not unusual for them to have two addresses listed; one for the facility and another for the place they lived before entering a nursing home.

Deaths are supposed to be reported in the locality of the long-term care facility.

In addition to that confusion, the state has been trying to catch up with a backlog of death certificates in order to enter all the fatalities on its website.

Some of the deaths reported in recent days happened in August, Balmes–John said.

As for the Stafford fatalities, Woodmont Healthcare Center is the only long-term care setting in the county with a current virus outbreak, according to the state. The nursing home currently has 26 cases and five deaths.

Meanwhile, a report from the local health district shows “a modest decrease in the overall trend from last week to this week,” Balmes–John said.

The report compares the daily average of new cases for the past seven days. It shows an average of 30 new cases per day for Sept. 23 report, compared with an average of 33 new cases per day for the Sept. 16 report.

In addition, there were 18 people hospitalized for virus symptoms on Wednesday, compared with 19 the previous week. And, the area’s positivity rate, which measures the percent of positive tests among all those taken, dropped from 6.9 percent last week to 5.8 percent this week.

And that’s all within a few weeks of a holiday.

“We have been pleased to see that we have not seen an increase due to Labor Day gatherings,” Balmes–John said. “If there was an increase due to these gatherings, we would have expected it to rise in the past few days, but this has not been identified as a trend in the number of cases or the information we collect during the case investigation process.”

While the data points are encouraging, she and other public health officials urged others “not to use this as an opportunity to become complacent.” She recommended ongoing practices of wearing masks, social distancing even when outside and frequent hand washing.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

As of Wednesday, there were 15 new virus cases reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 5,178 cases. That included 2,106 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,971 in Stafford County; 531 in Fredericksburg; 343 in Caroline County; and 227 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,184 cases in Culpeper County; 917 in Fauquier County; 317 in Orange County; and 266 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 580 new cases and 29 new deaths on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 142,590 cases and 3,089 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

ABOUT THE CASES

Here’s a look at COVID-19 cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District:

ONE IN 5 cases locally, or 1,042 people, are in their 20s, according to state data reported since March. They represent more cases than people in their 60s, 70s, and 80-plus combined.

ODDS WORSEN with age. Of the 844 people, age 60 and older, who’ve had confirmed cases of the virus, 1 of every 4 ended up in the hospital. One of every 3 older people hospitalized died.

KING GEORGE cases have stood at 227 three days in a row. They’ve been in the 220s for 13 days.

BY COMPARISON, Stafford County’s caseload increased by 140 cases in 13 days.

WOMEN have more confirmed cases, but more suffer serious illnesses. Forty-four men have died locally compared to 30 women.

ONLY 112 more white people have tested positive than Latinos (1,440 to 1,328) even though Latinos make up 11 percent of the local population and whites, 72 percent.

—Cathy Dyson

