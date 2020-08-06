Fredericksburg area sees one of highest daily increases in virus cases

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, one of the highest daily increases since the pandemic began.

The majority were in Spotsylvania County, which had 31 new cases and reached a cumulative total of 1,421 cases. That’s 105 more total cases than Stafford County. Population estimates show Stafford has 15,000 more residents.

A big factor in the Spotsylvania total is the outbreak at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center. Even though the Virginia Department of Health lists the outbreak, first reported June 2, as “pending closure,” the devastation from the virus has continued. The state lists 21 deaths there among the 114 residents with confirmed cases.

Case counts are rising in the local health district, which also includes Fredericksburg and Caroline and King George counties, along with the positivity rate and hospitalizations, according to health officials. As of Thursday’s report, there were 25 people being treated for COVID-19 symptoms in the area’s three hospitals.