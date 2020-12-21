Fredericksburg area sets record for new daily virus cases; tests getting harder to find

Another COVID-19 record was set on Monday—the highest number of new cases reported in the Rappahannock Area Health District in a single day.
An additional 313 people had tested positive for the virus, as of Monday’s report, eclipsing the previous record of 231 new cases in a single day set on Dec. 7.
Part of the spike was due to a backlog of cases from late last week, but all evidence points to a high level of community transmission, said Allison Balmes–John, district spokesperson.
For the last week, the district has averaged 143 new cases each day, and its positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, is 12.3 percent, higher than the state’s rate of 11.4 percent.
No new deaths were reported for the local health district, but there also may be a backlog there as only four new deaths were listed for the entire state on Monday, compared with 45 per day for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In the last week, the deaths of 13 local residents have been reported on the state health department’s website.
More people are being tested to the point that the district had to close pre-registration on free testing events planned Saturday and Monday because all the slots were filled. That’s never happened before, Balmes–John said, and the health district has been offering up to four testing events each week.
William Griner, 26, of Stafford County was among those who showed up at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center without pre-registering and was told he couldn’t be tested. He said none of the information on the state or health district’s websites or on Facebook noted that pre-registration was required, and Griner was upset that “information isn’t being distributed correctly.”
“It kind of astounded me to the fact that people were coming out—it wasn’t just me—but they had come a distance to take care of their business in a pandemic,” he said, adding that he did a “Karen” and demanded to speak to someone in charge.
“Basically, to quiet me, they let me get a COVID test,” he said. “I just wanted, like, fair service because it’s a public sector and it’s tax dollars.”
Like new cases, the number of virus tests being given has been on the rise since before Thanksgiving. Things dropped off in the days after Black Friday, then picked up again the following week and have continued to set new records, according to state data.
The local health district hit an all-time high Dec. 9, when 1,415 tests were administered in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The Virginia Department of Health looks at the number of PCR tests—nasal swabs which take several days for results—to compile its averages on testing “encounters” and positivity rates.
Based on queries to the health district’s call center, people also are having a harder time getting the antigen, or rapid result, tests at local urgent care centers, Balmes–John said.
“One important thing to note is that the positivity percent remains quite high,” she said. “Even though a lot of people are being tested locally, those results are identifying a lot of people who have COVID-19, which speaks to the high level of community transmission in our area.”
As cases continue to grow, CVS Health and Walgreens are rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at long-term care facilities, which have been hit particularly hard by the virus. Elderly residents make up less than 1 percent of the nation’s population, but account for almost 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
Walgreens started its vaccinations on Friday in Ohio and Connecticut while CVS Health began its rollout to 12 states on Monday. Virginia isn’t among the first states to receive vaccines, but statewide facilities should start seeing vaccinators next week.
The two health companies plan to administer the vaccine to 7 million residents in 75,000 facilities nationwide as part of a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While those in facilities wait for vaccines, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living said Monday that nursing homes are experiencing the worst outbreak of new cases and deaths since spring due to a high rate of community spread among the general population.
Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer for the association, asked the public to “consider our parents and grandparents who are living in our nation’s long-term care facilities. Wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing not only protects you, but it is sign of respect for our elders and our health care heroes who care for them.”
