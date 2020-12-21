Fredericksburg area sets record for new daily virus cases; tests getting harder to find

William Griner, 26, of Stafford County was among those who showed up at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center without pre-registering and was told he couldn’t be tested. He said none of the information on the state or health district’s websites or on Facebook noted that pre-registration was required, and Griner was upset that “information isn’t being distributed correctly.”

“It kind of astounded me to the fact that people were coming out—it wasn’t just me—but they had come a distance to take care of their business in a pandemic,” he said, adding that he did a “Karen” and demanded to speak to someone in charge.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Basically, to quiet me, they let me get a COVID test,” he said. “I just wanted, like, fair service because it’s a public sector and it’s tax dollars.”

Like new cases, the number of virus tests being given has been on the rise since before Thanksgiving. Things dropped off in the days after Black Friday, then picked up again the following week and have continued to set new records, according to state data.