Fredericksburg-area shops hope to turn supply issues into holiday advantage

Caroline Morris, who owns Kimman’s Co. at 1004 Caroline St., participates in an online meeting every Wednesday with a group of female store owners from across the county. She said they all decided early to “buy like crazy people” for the fourth quarter due to supply chain concerns.

“I’m getting 60 percent of what I ordered, which is pretty high,” she said. I might have ordered 36 of something and I’ve been allocated 12.

Kimman’s Co. will be offering a gift with purchases, giving away some gift baskets and launching Repeat Treat, which Morris described as “a gift that you can give someone who loves Kimman’s but is hard to buy for.”

The gift is a cosmetic bag filled with toiletries and it comes with a ticket that can be redeemed one time in January, one time in February and one time in March for a gift of the month.

“It’s only $75 and the value is well over $100 retail,” Morris said. “But it give us advantage of having people come in in months when maybe they would stay home. Also the best benefit is a guy can go home with a beautifully wrapped box and know he’s got four gifts in there and not one.”