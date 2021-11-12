Fredericksburg-area shops hope to turn supply issues into holiday advantage

River Rock Outfitters’ owners realized global supply chain issues could make it challenging to get their shop ready for downtown Fredericksburg’s holiday open house this weekend.
So instead of waiting for the backlog of cargo ships to unload at ports, they started searching for clothing and gear manufactured domestically, said April Peterson, who co-owns the shop at 215 William St.
“That’s one of the most exciting things for us and the shop is finding all of these wonderful American-made products and being able to pull those in this season,” she said. “That’s how we’re addressing the supply chain challenges. What we’re telling most of our customers is to shop early because once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
Downtown’s annual event marks the official kickoff of the holiday shopping season in Fredericksburg. Merchants decorate their storefronts, flags flutter from lampposts festooned with lighted garland, and two-hour parking is extended to four hours beginning this Saturday through Jan. 31.
In years past, merchants would also put out refreshments and hold sales to attract shoppers. COVID-19 changed the way many approached the 2020 holiday open house weekend, and the supply chains many have relied on are still struggling to recover from the pandemic’s impact. Like Peterson, they’re finding ways to overcome those hurdles this year
If there’s a silver lining, she says, it’s that Amazon, big box stores and others are all in the same boat.
“I don’t know if there could be a better time to be in small business because the playing field has been leveled,” she said. “We all have the same shot at the customer this season.”
Small businesses also have an advantage over their larger competitors because they don’t have to report to boards and can more easily pivot, Peterson said. For River Rock, that’s not only meant finding American-made products but also selling used sporting gear and offering new things like kits of outdoor items. The shop also stocks locally made cards, candles and pottery.
“Another way we’ve changed is I’m not going to be offering a lot of specials because I don’t have enough stuff to offer specials,” she said. “I think that my big message is I’ve got it. I’m ready. I’m ready for the customers. We’ve got inventory. Our shop is packed. You can just come downtown and get something for everyone.”
Ann Glave, Fredericksburg VA Main Street’s executive director, said that everything she’s been reading points to a good holiday season this year and predicts downtown “will do very well.”
“I expect people to be out and about and ready to celebrate the holidays,” she said. “It’s really the beginning of the holiday season.”
For PONSHOP Art Studio and Gallery at 712 Caroline St., this will be its 11th holiday open house. Co-owner Gabriel Pons said that its local artists were pushed to get ready early and wholesale orders from other suppliers were placed back in September.
“We’re going to put our best foot forward in terms of the items that we have,” he said. “We’ve taken on a considerable amount of work from artists like Trish Schornagel. She’s our jeweler, as well as she makes soaps and stained glass. Another artist of note is we have a resident artist, Rachel Ruddle, who is using the studio space in the back of the shop.”
Pons said that customers, especially those from out-of-town, have been telling him for the past two or three weeks that they’re already shopping for Christmas gifts.
“We toyed around with the idea of refreshments [for the open house] but leaning on the side of being prudent in our interactions in the store,” he said. “It’s not as fun but at the same time, speaking for the local community, they understand and we’re managing something that’s celebratory and safe.”
PONSHOP will be “playing it by ear” as to whether it will hold specials, Pons added. However the store will be open longer and later than in the past.
“It’s ratcheting up the dial in terms of accessibility,” he said.
Caroline Morris, who owns Kimman’s Co. at 1004 Caroline St., participates in an online meeting every Wednesday with a group of female store owners from across the county. She said they all decided early to “buy like crazy people” for the fourth quarter due to supply chain concerns.
“I’m getting 60 percent of what I ordered, which is pretty high,” she said. I might have ordered 36 of something and I’ve been allocated 12.
Kimman’s Co. will be offering a gift with purchases, giving away some gift baskets and launching Repeat Treat, which Morris described as “a gift that you can give someone who loves Kimman’s but is hard to buy for.”
The gift is a cosmetic bag filled with toiletries and it comes with a ticket that can be redeemed one time in January, one time in February and one time in March for a gift of the month.
“It’s only $75 and the value is well over $100 retail,” Morris said. “But it give us advantage of having people come in in months when maybe they would stay home. Also the best benefit is a guy can go home with a beautifully wrapped box and know he’s got four gifts in there and not one.”
Bart Goldberg, who owns The Card Cellar at 915 Caroline St., said that he ordered more stock than he normally would because he isn’t counting on getting reorders filled. Besides sports cards and other collectibles, he sells a number of gift items including T-shirts, mugs and accessories.
“I haven’t really had a problem filing my store with merchandize, but what I’m more concerned about is if I run out of something will I be able to get it in again?” he said.
More local holiday shopping events lie ahead, including the annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 and the return of Fredericksburg VA Main Street’s deal on gift cards for downtown businesses.
This year it has teamed up with B101.5 to offer a 50/50 deal beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. The radio station will be selling 100 gift cards worth $50 for $25 dollars on B1015.com and newstalk1230.net.
Buyers can print out a voucher and redeem it at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center at 706 Caroline St. by the end of the year. The gift cards can be used an any participating downtown business through the end of 2022.
“We really want people to encourage people to shop locally,” said Trish Hall, the radio station’s advertising account representative. “There are so many wonderful options for shopping in downtown Fredericksburg. So many people who live here forget that we have such great shopping downtown.”