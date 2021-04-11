Fredericksburg area task force working on a plan to help inmates re-enter society

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The housing committee will raise public awareness of the need for transitional housing for returning citizens, Cooper said.

“Folks who are reentering from prison have a certain set of social skills and learned skills from being in that environment that need to be re-socialized into society,” he said. “It really is awareness-raising and inspiring the public to engage in this process.”

Jenkins said she wanted to work on the prevention and education committee because she is interested in reaching out to youth to prevent criminal behavior before it starts.

She is creating a connection between her office and the local Teen Enrichment Network and plans to host regular workshops about how youth interact with police.

“We want to reach as many young people as possible to give them the tools to progress in life without sliding into criminal behavior,” Jenkins said. “[Young people] need to understand what’s expected of them by the public at large. They need to be able to perceive how people are reacting to them and ... regulate [their] behavior based on that.”

Jenkins said being on the task force has also helped her learn about the work of other area organizations in the area of criminal justice reform.