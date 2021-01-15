Fredericksburg-area teachers start receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Fred Jerman, a one-on-one paraprofessional at Fredericksburg’s Hugh Mercer Elementary School, rolled up his sleeve with a big smile on his face.

He was one of several hundred Fredericksburg City Public Schools employees who went to the Fredericksburg Expo Center Friday morning to start receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m really excited and grateful,” Jerman said. “I did not expect to be able to get the vaccine so quickly. I’m so glad the health department made this available.”

City students who want to participate in a hybrid virtual/in-person learning program return to school buildings on Tuesday, and Jerman said he’s happy teachers have the opportunity to get the first dose of the vaccine before then.

He also said that he feels its important for him, as a Black man, to be a role model for getting the vaccine.

“I’ve talked to a lot of Blacks and they have a lot of mistrust,” Jerman said. “It’s important to be a good example.”

Teachers and childcare workers are in priority group 1b to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.