Fredericksburg area tops 20,000 virus cases as daily increases show slowdown

Local COVID-19 cases hit another milestone on Thursday, topping the 20,000-mark.

In the Rappahannock Area Health District, 20,031 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. But the number of infections hasn’t been spaced out evenly over those long months, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

About 70 percent of the total cases have been reported since Nov. 1, when the weather turned colder and people moved from outside gatherings to inside ones. It wasn’t just the big holidays—Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve—that contributed to the spread, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.

“Even with these smaller get-togethers, such as having another couple over for dinner,” there’s the potential for transmission, she said, given the high rates of disease in the community.

As of Thursday, the local health district’s positivity rate, which looks at the number of positive COVID-19 tests among all those taken, remained at 15 percent, about three times higher than what health officials considerable acceptable. Last month, the local rate hovered near 20 percent and has consistently been higher than the state average, which stood at 11 percent on Thursday.