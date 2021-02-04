Fredericksburg area tops 20,000 virus cases as daily increases show slowdown

Local COVID-19 cases hit another milestone on Thursday, topping the 20,000-mark.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, 20,031 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. But the number of infections hasn’t been spaced out evenly over those long months, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
About 70 percent of the total cases have been reported since Nov. 1, when the weather turned colder and people moved from outside gatherings to inside ones. It wasn’t just the big holidays—Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve—that contributed to the spread, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
“Even with these smaller get-togethers, such as having another couple over for dinner,” there’s the potential for transmission, she said, given the high rates of disease in the community.
As of Thursday, the local health district’s positivity rate, which looks at the number of positive COVID-19 tests among all those taken, remained at 15 percent, about three times higher than what health officials considerable acceptable. Last month, the local rate hovered near 20 percent and has consistently been higher than the state average, which stood at 11 percent on Thursday.
Hospitalizations have dropped in recent weeks. As of Wednesday, there were 80 patients being treated for COVID-19 in the area’s three hospitals, according to a weekly report from the RAHD. However, the state continues to report new deaths in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
The death of another elderly resident at a local long-term care facility was reported Thursday. A Spotsylvania woman, white and age 80-plus, was the 173rd local resident to die from the virus.
There are 10 ongoing outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities throughout the health district, and the clusters have resulted in fatalities, at care centers, in all five localities.
But there finally is some good news among long-term care facilities, according to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Nationwide, cases are declining among the general population—which also means they’re dropping among older residents, according to a press release.
Data from the federal government shows new weekly cases declined by 22 percent between Dec. 20 and Jan. 10. While facilities are still experiencing more cases—and deaths—this winter than during surges over the summer, the vaccine distribution is underway, and more than half the nation’s nursing homes have completed their second clinics, according to the association.
In addition, Virginia has improved its national standing on the vaccine front, according to a report that tracked data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Wednesday, it ranked 12th nationwide in the percentage of doses that have been distributed to states and administered to people. Virginia had been near the bottom, but has climbed recently to the point it’s distributed more than two of every three doses received.
All the talk of case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths comes as another potential virus superspreader looms: the Super Bowl on Sunday. The CDC suggests people gather virtually; wear clothing or decorate their home in team colors; make appetizers and snacks for people in their homes, then share those recipes with other friends and family; or start a text group with other fans to chat about the game while watching.
Those who want to party together can have an outside viewing by using a projector screen to broadcast the game, the CDC recommends. Fans are encouraged to stay at least 6 feet away from those outside their household.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425