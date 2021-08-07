Fredericksburg-area training schools gear up to tackle truck driver shortage

A Spotsylvania County company that hauls mail for East Coast hubs is paying $30 an hour, but still struggling to hire enough truck drivers.
Jonathan Thompson, vice president of E.F. Thompson, said he usually hires at least two or three drivers per week to keep the company’s fleet of about 100 tractor–trailers moving between U.S. Postal Service locations from Philadelphia to Fayetteville, S.C.
“It’s very difficult to get truck drivers,” said Thompson, whose trucks carry most of the mail that comes to the Fredericksburg area. “We aren’t suffering as bad as most people because our drivers are home every day and [the work] is considered super-easy stuff. None of our drivers sleep in the trucks, but I talk to a lot of different trucking guys all over the place and nobody can hire drivers.”
Finding licensed truck drivers to hire was already difficult before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, but has gotten steadily worse since then, he said.
Competition for drivers has gotten so stiff that companies are now raising pay and offering signing bonuses. That’s led to more turnover than in the past.
“These days you never stop hiring,” Thompson said. “As soon as you stop hiring, you get in trouble.”
Churn isn’t the only problem, industry officials say. The majority of truck drivers on the road today are reaching retirement age. Some have already opted for early retirement due to the pandemic or decided to change careers for health concerns related to COVID-19.
Drivers can become dissatisfied with long-haul routes that keep them away from home for a week or more at a time, which makes family life difficult. Longer waits at warehouses understaffed as a result of the virus can also cut into a driver’s take-home pay, since they’re typically paid only for the time they’re on the road.
According to a recent estimate, an additional 60,800 truck drivers are needed nationally right now, and the deficit is expected to grow to more than 160,000 by 2028, said P. Dale Bennett, president and CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association. Add the anticipated driver retirement numbers combined with the nation’s growing freight transportation needs and the American Trucking Association estimates that the industry will need to hire roughly 1.1 million new drivers over the next decade. That’s an average of nearly 110,000 per year.
The trucking industry serves as a barometer of the U.S. economy because truck drivers move 72.5 percent of the tonnage carried by all modes of domestic freight transportation, and more than 80 percent of communities across the country rely exclusively on trucks to receive their goods, according to the ATA. When companies can’t hire enough drivers, the result can be shipping delays and shortages at stores and other places of business.
“Perhaps the best evidence of the acute need for more drivers were the media reports of possible gas shortages this summer,” said Bennett. “The country depends on a qualified transportation workforce, and the trucking industry offers great middle-class careers that do not require the debt that often accompanies a college degree.”
Several schools in the Fredericksburg area offer the classroom and behind-the-wheel training that drivers need to pass the test for their commercial driver’s license, or CDL. They include CDS Tractor Trailer Training School in Thornburg and A+ Commercial Driving School on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County. They offer full-time classes that last four weeks and part-time classes that run 10 weeks.
The pandemic has “really put a wrench in the gears” of their operations, especially when it first began to be felt last March, said Norman Baldeon, senior instructor at A+. Both A+ and CDS had to reduce class sizes to comply with pandemic restrictions.
“It’s limited us terribly,” he said.
Students are also having trouble getting an appointment to get the learner’s permit they need to take a commercial drivers class and for the CDL license test when they finish because the Department of Motor Vehicles shut down when the pandemic hit in March 2020. The DMV is now open by appointment only, and the earliest students enrolled at A+ can get one is September or October, if they can get one at all, said co-owner Stephanie Brannon.
She’s trying to get DMV’s approval for her business to become an authorized testing site. CDS, which is affiliated with Germanna Community College, was authorized last year.
“To be able to qualify to do the test here helps the DMV and us,” said Frank Goonan, a CDS instructor.
Many of the students at both schools signed up because their jobs had been affected by the pandemic or changes in their field, such as Uber and Lyft elbowing out taxi companies. They realized the trucking industry was still going strong, and entry-level jobs can pay $45,000 to $65,000 or more depending on signing bonuses and perks, said Melissa Verduci, CDS’s office manager. Financial assistance is sometimes available, as well.
“Most of the people who come here are working at McDonald’s or don’t have a job,” said Brannon of A+. “They feel like millionaires.”
The idea of training for a steady job that would pay more than he was earning at DoorDash appealed to Mauricio Woodall, 22, of Fredericksburg. He said his experience working for the online food delivery company convinced him that he liked driving, so he started looking for trade schools. He found CDS through Germanna, which began hiring the school to offer training several years ago. Germanna also offered him financial assistance.
“It seemed like the right decision,” Woodall said while waiting his turn to practice backing one of the school’s tractor-trailers into slots marked by orange traffic cones.
Both A+ and CDS are also seeing a small uptick in enrollment by women in what has traditionally been seen as a man’s job. Women make up only about 7 percent of the industry’s driving population, and the ATA and nearly 120 other organizations are backing the bipartisan Promoting Women in Trucking Workforce Act that has been proposed in Congress.
It would require the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to establish an advisory board to identify barriers to entry for women in the trucking industry and help identify and establish training and mentorship programs for them.
“In truck driving, they don’t care if you’re a man or a woman. The pay is the same. They pay by your ability,” said Goonan.
Toni Ruegg of Fredericksburg already sees trucking as a career choice that will provide better hours than she has as a security guard at Geico in Stafford County. She needs to work 40 hours or more to support her 15-year-old son and 22-year-old daughter, who live at home.
Ruegg, who’s always wanted to drive a truck, also contacted Germanna to see if it offered the classes she’d need before taking the CDL license test. She signed up to take them at CDS, and the community college covered all her costs.
“Thank God for Germanna,” she said. “Alone, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”
A+ and CDS said the age of their students typically runs from 21 to the mid-50s. The oldest student CDS has ever had is a 74-year-old man who has driving a tractor-trailer on his “bucket list.” He took his CDL license test recently and already had orientation lined up with Stevens Transport, a carrier based in Dallas.
Plenty of truck-driving jobs are available close to home, especially since the area has a number of distribution centers such as Lidl’s in Spotsylvania, CVS’s in Fredericksburg and McLane Mid Atlantic’s in Stafford County. More are in the works, such as the DHL distribution facility that Stafford supervisors approved last March.
Other companies need drivers, as well. Culpeper Wood Preservers, which has locations in Culpeper and Fredericksburg, would be able to ship a third to 50 percent more of its pressure-treated lumber if the trucking companies it hires had enough drivers, said Amy Henecke, Germanna’s dean of professional and technical studies and workforce development.
“We have connected them with CDS so that when the students come out of the training, that they absolutely can get into these places that have the shortage,” she said.
Henecke added that the community college is looking into the possibility of finding a place in Culpeper to offer classes now that pandemic restrictions are easing and businesses are opening back up.
One problem students face once they’re finished training and have gotten their CDL is that many companies are looking for experienced drivers. That limits new drivers’ chances of getting time on the road.
A+ is contacting some of the bigger companies in the area to see if they’d like the school to train its students or others who want to work for the company in the skills that a particular business needs.
“You come here and take this course and you get trained in general truck driving. If you go to work for a dump company, you’ve never used a dump truck before, so they’re not going to hire you because you have zero experience,” said Brannon. “That’s one of the things we’re working on. As the shortage gets worse, maybe they’ll be more open to it.”
Congress is considering new legislation to help ease the truck driver shortage. The bipartisan Developing Responsible Individuals for a Vibrant Economy Act, or DRIVE-Safe Act, would enhance safety training and job opportunities for young truckers. Federal law allows them to get a commercial driver’s license when they turn 18, but they they’re limited to hauling commercial goods within their state until they turn 21.
The DRIVE-Safe Act would create a two-step apprentice program requiring drivers to complete at least 400 hours of additional training and be accompanied by an experienced driver in the cab. They would only be allowed to drive trucks outfitted with the latest safety technology, such as active braking collision mitigation systems.
“If you’re getting a student straight out of high school and this is their career choice, why can’t they drive to Maryland?” Brannon said. “That’s a short haul.”