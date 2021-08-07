Fredericksburg-area training schools gear up to tackle truck driver shortage

Other companies need drivers, as well. Culpeper Wood Preservers, which has locations in Culpeper and Fredericksburg, would be able to ship a third to 50 percent more of its pressure-treated lumber if the trucking companies it hires had enough drivers, said Amy Henecke, Germanna’s dean of professional and technical studies and workforce development.

“We have connected them with CDS so that when the students come out of the training, that they absolutely can get into these places that have the shortage,” she said.

Henecke added that the community college is looking into the possibility of finding a place in Culpeper to offer classes now that pandemic restrictions are easing and businesses are opening back up.

One problem students face once they’re finished training and have gotten their CDL is that many companies are looking for experienced drivers. That limits new drivers’ chances of getting time on the road.

A+ is contacting some of the bigger companies in the area to see if they’d like the school to train its students or others who want to work for the company in the skills that a particular business needs.