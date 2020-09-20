Fredericksburg area up to 71 virus deaths; Virginia has first teenage fatality

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One new death and 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in the Rappahannock Area Health District.

The death of a Spotsylvania County white man, age 80-plus, was added to the Virginia Department of Health database on Saturday, bringing to 71 the number of virus-related fatalities in the local health district. The district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—and Spotsylvania has had 43 of the 71 deaths, far more than any other locality, primarily because of the number of serious virus outbreaks at long-term care facilities there.

In addition, Virginia reported its first COVID-19 related death of a child on Friday. The state health department did not disclose any more information except that the teenager lived in the Southside Health District, which includes the counties of Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg, southwest of Richmond and bordering North Carolina.

“No age group is immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” state Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a press release, “and this unfortunate event, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in some areas of the commonwealth, is a reminder that we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community.”