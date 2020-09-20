Fredericksburg area up to 71 virus deaths; Virginia has first teenage fatality

One new death and 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
The death of a Spotsylvania County white man, age 80-plus, was added to the Virginia Department of Health database on Saturday, bringing to 71 the number of virus-related fatalities in the local health district. The district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—and Spotsylvania has had 43 of the 71 deaths, far more than any other locality, primarily because of the number of serious virus outbreaks at long-term care facilities there.
In addition, Virginia reported its first COVID-19 related death of a child on Friday. The state health department did not disclose any more information except that the teenager lived in the Southside Health District, which includes the counties of Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg, southwest of Richmond and bordering North Carolina.
“No age group is immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” state Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a press release, “and this unfortunate event, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in some areas of the commonwealth, is a reminder that we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community.”
In the local health district, 763 children and teenagers have tested positive for COVID-19. Not only do they represent 15 percent of the local cases, but they also have had more confirmed cases of the illness than people in their 60s, 70s or 80-plus, according to state data.
Eight of the local young people with COVID-19 required hospitalization. That included two children under age 9 and six children and teens age 10 to 19, according to the state.
Meanwhile, Virginia’s death toll from the virus has topped 3,000. Public health officials continue to go through death certificates to catch up with a backlog of data and have been reporting the additional fatalities since Tuesday, according to the VDH website.
There have been 176 deaths statewide added to the tally since officials worked to clear the backlog, and six have been from the Rappahannock Area Health District. Some of those deaths may have occurred weeks ago, but weren’t added to the official count until recently, according to health officials.
As of Sunday, there were 5,105 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the local health district, which included 2,082 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,941 in Stafford County; 527 in Fredericksburg; 330 in Caroline County; and 225 in King George County.
The local health district’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive virus tests among all those taken in the last seven days, was 6.3 percent—higher than the state average of 5.9 percent. As of Friday’s report, 21 people were hospitalized locally with virus symptoms.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,182 cases in Culpeper County; 908 in Fauquier County; 312 in Orange County; and 257 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia had a cumulative total of 140,511 cases and 3,015 deaths associated with COVID-19, as of Sunday.
The local health district’s positivity rate, which means the rate of positive virus tests among all those taken in the last seven days, was 6.6 percent—the same as the state average.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,176 cases in Culpeper County; 897 in Fauquier County; 304 in Orange County; and 255 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 1,242 new cases and 29 new deaths on Friday for a cumulative total of 138,702 cases and 2,949 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.