Fredericksburg-area vaccination registration site closing as sign-up shifts to state portal

Friday’s COVID-19 testing event at Dixon Park in Fredericksburg and the vaccination clinic at King George County have been canceled because of the possibility of inclement weather.

All those who were scheduled to be tested or receive vaccines will be notified, according to Rappahannock Area Health District officials.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday and through the weekend, residents will not be able to get onto the health district’s website to register for the vaccine. The Virginia Department of Health is taking all the registration portals throughout the state offline to move the lists of those registered into a centralized system that will begin operation sometime next week.

More information will be available in a Sunday story in The Free Lance–Star. Those who already registered for the vaccine will not need to register again.

To date, about 55,000 forms have been submitted for tier 1b, which includes those 65 and older; younger people with underlying conditions; and certain essential workers. But many of those are duplicate forms, health officials said, and having to sort through extra submissions slows down the process even more.