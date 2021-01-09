FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

7. Public transit workers

8. Mail carriers, USPS and private

WHEN: Vaccinations for Tier 1b should start the week of Jan. 18, depending on doses available.

WHERE: The health district is vaccinating at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center and plans to remain there about three months. Clinics are by appointment only and not open to the general public. The district is working to set up clinics in each locality, probably in schools. Mobile teams will go to homebound residents and certain facilities, like jails.

Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital also plan vaccination clinics six days a week, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., but are working out the details.

HOW TO SIGN UP: Those 75 and older can register online at redcap.link/rahd-75andover or call 540/899-4797. Residents will not make appointments then, but will provide basic information so health officials can make plans. They should hear back from officials within a few weeks.