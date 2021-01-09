FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and businesses in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
WHO’S BEING VACCINATED NOW: Tier 1a—health care workers across the board. Those who have not connected with the local health district can fill out a form at tinyurl.com/RAHD-healthcare-vaccines to start the process.
WHO’S NEXT: Tier 1b, which includes those 75 and older, certain essential workers and those in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
ORDER OF TIER 1b: Local health officials want older residents vaccinated first, along with the first wave of essential workers, which the state put in this order but said there can be overlap:
1. Police, fire and hazmat
2. Corrections and homeless shelter workers
3. Childcare and K–12 teachers/staff
4. Food and agriculture
5. Manufacturing
6. Grocery store workers
7. Public transit workers
8. Mail carriers, USPS and private
WHEN: Vaccinations for Tier 1b should start the week of Jan. 18, depending on doses available.
WHERE: The health district is vaccinating at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center and plans to remain there about three months. Clinics are by appointment only and not open to the general public. The district is working to set up clinics in each locality, probably in schools. Mobile teams will go to homebound residents and certain facilities, like jails.
Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital also plan vaccination clinics six days a week, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., but are working out the details.
HOW TO SIGN UP: Those 75 and older can register online at redcap.link/rahd-75andover or call 540/899-4797. Residents will not make appointments then, but will provide basic information so health officials can make plans. They should hear back from officials within a few weeks.
Essential workers can fill out a survey for the health district at bit.ly/RAHDTier1b. They also can pick a point of contact to work with the health district and to poll workers on how many want to be vaccinated.
Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital are finalizing registration plans.
OTHER LOCATIONS: Doctors’ offices and pharmacies also may vaccinate, but those details are being worked out.
WHO’S IN TIER 1c: Local health officials stress this category may change, but the current plan includes other essential workers; people age 65–74; and those age 16–64 with a high risk of developing a severe illness. The state has put workers in this order, with room for overlap:
1. Energy
2. Water and wastewater
3. Housing construction
4. Food service
5. Transportation and logistics
6. Institutions of higher education faculty and staff
7. Finance
8. Information technology & communication
9. Media
10. Legal services
11. Public safety engineers
12. Other public health workers
13. Officials needed to maintain continuity of government
WHEN WILL TIER 1c BE VACCINATED: Some time this spring, depending on doses available.
FOR OTHER COUNTIES: The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which serves Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties, hopes to begin vaccinating Tier 1b the week of Jan. 18. Officials asks businesses with essential workers interested in being vaccinated to complete this survey: forms.gle/Ckh6P8hx8Q9U7W1F6
Those age 75 and over in the RRHD also are asked to register their interest at forms.gle/fQfFcnaNoXBTSMF46.
The Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County, is reaching out to partners to identify those age 75 and older. Residents are asked to “hold tight” for details, said Dr. Rich Williams.
KEEP IN MIND: Details are changing. Updates will be provided when warranted.
Sources: Rappahannock Area Health District, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Three Rivers Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mary Washington Healthcare